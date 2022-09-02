Mo Gilligan ‘secretly splits from Hollyoaks star girlfriend Sophie Wise after four years’

<!–

Mo Gilligan has reportedly secretly said goodbye to his girlfriend Sophie Wise as he tries to crack America.

The 34-year-old comedian had been in a relationship with the former Hollyoaks actress for four years, and the pair had set up a house together at the beginning of the year.

But with Mo traveling between the UK and Los Angeles to film his upcoming TV show That’s My Jam, the two have said they’ve taken time out for their romance.

A source told The sun“The breakup is completely amicable and they are still friends despite what has been a rough time.

“It’s such a popular asset in the US right now, and still in demand in Britain, and the work has been overwhelming.

“There’s certainly no other woman on the scene. They’ve just reached the end of the line.’

MailOnline has reached out to Mo’s representatives for comment.

The Masked Singer judge and Sophie kept their relationship out of the public eye and she was referenced on all of his social media.

Mo confirmed their relationship in 2018, but since then she hasn’t mentioned her publicly, nor have they been pictured together at any public events.

The pair started dating before Mo became famous, with the funny man who hosted his own program The Lateish Show, and also appears on shows such as The Big Breakfast, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Big Narstie Show.

Mo is also a judge on The Masked Dancer, but had to stop this series because he was trying to launch his career in the US. He has been replaced by footballer Peter Crouch.

Meanwhile, Sophie enjoyed a two-month stint as Carly Bradley in 2015 with issues, with the character living in witness protection.

The brunette beauty also appeared in the three-part BBC crime drama Rillington Place, while she also had short stints in Doctors, Holby City and starred in the film The Emperor’s Club.

Despite keeping his romance a secret, Mo was open about moving in with Sophie in January.

He told The Sun how Sophie will take charge of furnishing their home: “A lot of it will be my girlfriend’s choice. She has been on Pinterest for years.

“Hopefully my children will grow up in this house one day. Me and my girlfriend are not moving for the time being.’

Mo added: “I bought a rug once, she saw it, said it was horrible and it’s been rolled up ever since. I got it from Ikea.’