Mo Farah pulls out of London Marathon due to hip injury… but insists he intends to race next year

Sir Mo Farah has withdrawn from Sunday’s London Marathon due to a hip injury.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 39, suffered a right hip problem during practice and will not be fit.

He said: ‘I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I had gotten myself back into good shape and was quite optimistic about putting in a good performance in the TCS London Marathon.

“However, for the past 10 days I have felt pain and tightness in my right hip.

“I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and did everything I could to be at the start, but it hasn’t improved enough to compete on Sunday.”

Farah, who was about to compete in his first marathon since 2019, was looking good after winning the warm-up race at The Big Half earlier this month.

There were reports that the race could be the last elite event of his career.

However, he plans to race in 2023 when it goes back to the traditional April date.

Farah added: “It’s really disappointing to have to retire after a good last few months and after my win at The Big Half, but also because I love racing in front of my home crowd in London, that all of us athletes are always gives such great support.

‘I wish everyone participating on Sunday good luck and hope to be able to join you again in April 2023.’

Race director Hugh Brasher added: “We are so sorry Sir Mo is not fit on Sunday.

“We wish him a very speedy recovery and hope to see him run the 2023 TCS London Marathon next April.”

It is the second blow to the event after one of the main contenders, the double champion Brigid Kosgei, also had to withdraw injured.

The world record holder, who won the capital in 2019 and 2020 before taking Olympic silver last year, has pulled out with a damaged hamstring.

“I’ve been struggling with a hamstring problem in my right leg for the past month,” said the 28-year-old Kenyan.

“My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

“We’ve decided it’s best that I withdraw from this year’s race and get further treatment for my injuries to go into 2023 stronger than ever.”