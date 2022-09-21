MMA wonderboy becomes UFC’s youngest ever star aged just 17 Raul Rosas Jr Dana White Contender

<!–

Raul Rosas Jr. is not legally old enough to drink alcohol in the United States, but the 17-year-old will soon be fighting in the UFC after dominating his opponent at Dana White’s Contender Series and making history as the organization’s youngest fighter ever.

The Mexican bantamweight, who says he’s been beating up grown men for as long as he can remember, scored an impressive decision victory against 25-year-old Mando Gutierrez on Tuesday night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC boss Dana White was very impressed with the dominant display from the teenager and said he had never seen anything like ‘The Problem Child’

After the fight, it was announced that Rosas would indeed be given a full-time UFC contract, with organization president Dana White singing ‘The Problem Child’s’ praises.

“There wasn’t even anything to discuss. We didn’t even talk about it out there. I’ve never seen anything like it, White said.

‘He is absolutely, positively talented. He is special. He is different. As a 17-year-old, you just don’t see kids handling themselves like that.’

‘I am very, very impressed with this boy. He is absolutely special. The crowd of fighters that blew me up and said, ‘Oh my God. This kid is real. This child is legitimate. Impressive.”

Rosas is undefeated as a professional and the contract with the world’s largest MMA organization will be absolutely life-changing for him and his family.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Rosas said before the game. ‘I want to change my family’s life. I want to change my life. It would just mean a lot to me.

‘Like I said, I’ll be happy but not satisfied. The goal is the UFC title and to become the youngest UFC champion. I just want that contract to be able to get one step closer to my dream.’

Since turning pro, the Mexican says promoters have often hesitated to book him because of his age – but their doubts were significantly reduced after watching Rosas dominate everyone put in front of him.

Rosas Jr is overjoyed to sign with the UFC and has now vowed to become a world champion by the age of 20

“Those people don’t know much about fighting in my opinion,” Rosas said. ‘They just see a 17-year-old. They’re like, ‘Oh, a 17-year-old.’ They think I’m a normal 17-year-old kid.

‘I’m a different kind of 17-year-old. When they were at parties, when they were on summer vacation, I was at the gym doing a little work.

‘Since I was little, I knew what I wanted. I know what I want and I’m going to get out there and get it.

Due to his age, Rosas Jr needed permission from his parents and sponsors to obtain a license to fight in the Octagon.

“All I had to do was a notary. My friend signed it,” said the teenage sensation.

‘That’s all I had to do, [my manager] Jason House did the rest. I think he sent film to the commission and said why I’m ready to compete at this level and the commission approved.’

Rosas Jr. has vowed to become UFC champion by the age of 20.

The competition’s previous youngest fighter was featherweight Chase Hooper, who was 19 when he was also signed through the Contender Series.