MMA legend Anderson Silva DEFENDS Dana White the UFC over fighter pay

However, he took exception to White’s comments about the fighter’s performance

But Silva points out that it’s a business and fighters don’t have to sign contracts

Many UFC fighters past and present have criticized promotion over fighter pay

The former champion will face Jake Paul next in their fight in October

Anderson Silva has left the UFC and is now competing in boxing matches

Anderson Silva has weighed in on the issue of UFC fighter pay, defending his former employers and Dana White.

The campaign has faced plenty of criticism in the past few years, particularly with athletes wanting more money for their endeavours.

But 47-year-old Silva, who is now preparing to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match after leaving the UFC in 2020, believes fighters need to take greater responsibility for their actions and can blame managers rather than the UFC for any shortfall in pay.

Anderson Silva, pictured here with Jake Paul, defended the UFC over pay

Dana White and the UFC have drawn criticism from some fighters over pay

He told MMA class: ‘It’s two things, Jake and his brother [Logan] tried to draw attention to something very important. On the other hand, when you come to the UFC, you have your manager, you have your team, and you have to take care of your business, right?

‘Your manager, your lawyer and your team have to take care of this part of the business, because you don’t have time to focus on it.

‘My personal opinion, of course the UFC can pay the fighters better. Especially a few fighters who are doing something very, very incredible inside the UFC and making the UFC name strong and powerful. Make more [respect] for the brand.

‘But it’s all about, talk to your manager, have a good thing behind you to protect you so you don’t sign something you don’t like in the future.

Silva has since left the UFC, but is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time

‘A lot of very talented fighters sign something very crazy because the manager doesn’t take care of the fighters. It’s only about numbers and money, and that’s the problem’.

Silva had a point of contention with White, saying he feels it is not the president’s job to criticize fighters for their performances when he is unqualified to do so having never competed in MMA.

He continued: ‘My problem with Dana is [when he] talking about fights because Dana has never fought MMA in her life. That’s my problem when he talks about, ‘You can’t do that, you can’t do that, you don’t fight properly.’

‘No, no, no, that’s my only problem with Dana. I think Dana is a good person. Everyone’s talking about Dana, “He’s no good, blah blah blah.” He is a good person, but he is a businessman.

The Brazilian never had a problem with his pay in the UFC and now competes in lucrative boxing matches against the likes of Tito Ortiz (left), whom he knocked out

‘The UFC doesn’t get to this point now as a big, big company in the world if people think, “I did something, sorry fighters, I did something wrong.” No, the company grew up because of hustlers doing something and that’s the game. You’re in or you’re not. You can sign or not.’

Silva is a UFC legend and is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. His slide out of the organization was undignified, winning just one of his last nine fights.

But the Brazilian has since added another chapter to his career, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the ring to set up his clash with Paul.