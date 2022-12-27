MMA fighter talks about removing the stigma around dyslexia

ALBANY, NY (WTEN) — An estimated one in ten people have dyslexia, a language-based learning disability according to Austin Learning Solutions. Our Capitol Hill correspondent, Amal Tlaige, spoke with an MMA fighter who used his dyslexia to propel him into the ring.

“You don’t have to do the same things that everybody else likes, that’s okay, a lot of the entrepreneurs in the world are dyslexic,” said MMA fighter Ryan Loder. Growing up, Loder struggled with dyslexia but excelled in sports, including wrestling. He went to college for wrestling and eventually ended up coaching the sport at San Francisco State.

During the pandemic, Loder thought it was crucial to keep wrestling open for his students as a way to keep them out of trouble and on a schedule. Due to COVID restrictions, Loder ended up moving everything to a gym called Team Alpha Male in Sacramento. There, he rented a place for his students. Soon enough, Loder found himself in the ring taking on MMA fights.

“Well, when I was there, I started training a lot of the wrestlers in the wrestling part because I was already in the gym and I didn’t have all the extra training material, so I was like ‘Oh, I’ll help and train the wrestling part. fight wrestling’ and sooner or later I was talked into doing an amateur fight and then I fell in love with it after that,” he said. Now Loder is 5 and 0, but the road to success for him hasn’t always been easy.

Loder said he and his brothers have dyslexia, which made learning difficult in school, “but sports became so much easier because of how we learn differently. Growing up, I didn’t know how I learn differently, it’s not a disability as in “OK I just learn a little differently from people, not that I’m dumb or stupid. Okay, he plays a different drum than me, but I can still learn the same things. I just have to figure out different ways to do it.” that.'”

Loder said schools are also behind when it comes to teaching students who have dyslexia. He wants them to know that they are not inadequate and that they actually have strengths that other people do not. “I see patterns in different ways, like I can pick up on a lot of different things, my body awareness is so much better than everyone else just because of how it is, and on top of all that, the struggle of being dyslexic that I’ve learned to problem solve a lot. better than anyone,” Loder said.