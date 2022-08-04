MMA fighter takes down crazy man punching people in NYC street

Subway gunman who killed a Goldman Sachs employee on his way to brunch, weeks after getting bail for car theft

Andrew Abdullah shot and killed Daniel Enriquez in an unexplained attack on the subway on May 19.

Weeks earlier, a judge released Abdullah without bail despite attempting to steal a car.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep him behind bars on $15,000 bail, but the judge — Leigh Cheng — turned down their request and released him.

He killed Enriquez on a Q train in Manhattan, then surrendered himself days later after a fruitless attempt by the NYPD.

Criminal who smeared feces on woman’s face was released on bail after assaulting someone in a store

Frank Abrokwa smeared feces on woman’s face weeks after he was rescued after hitting someone at a subway station

Just a week before the horrific subway attack, Frank Abrokwa had been arrested for allegedly threatening a hardware store worker with a screwdriver, but had been released without bail.

The 37-year-old was also arrested on January 7 for allegedly beating a 30-year-old man on a subway platform at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and on February 5 for beating a 53-year-old man at the docks. Authority bus station.

But each time, thanks to New York’s lax new bail reform laws, the career criminal didn’t have to pay bail and was released.

A few days after threatening the store employee during a robbery, Abrokwa is said to have jumped to the woman at the East 241st Street subway station on Feb. 21 and smeared feces on her face.

Homeless Christmas tree arsonist with 20-year indictment

Craig Tamanaha, 49, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court and turns the cameras after a hearing for the incident in which he burned down a Christmas tree in front of Fox Studios in December 2021

Last year Craig Tamanaha set fire to the Christmas tree at FOX News. Fortunately no one was injured.

Tamanaha had a long criminal record and had been released on bail weeks earlier for…

Weeks before the incident, Tamanaha allegedly flashed out of Ghislaine Maxwell’s court and according to a December indictment.

The 49-year-old has a lengthy criminal record of at least 20 years and two states, and he was arrested last month for exposing himself outside the city’s Ghislaine Maxwell trial.

In 2002, Tamanaha, then 30, was arrested in Abilene, Texas, on charges of public intoxication.

Between 2017-2018, he was arrested three times and charged with public intoxication, burglary and resisting arrest.

Queens Man With History Of Child Attacks, Picked Stroller Overturned

Christopher Elder, 31, (pictured)

Christopher Elder, 31, was charged in March with knocking over a three-year-old girl’s stroller.

The little girl was walked in her stroller by her grandmother in the Bronx.

She sustained injuries to her face and body and required hospital treatment.

It wasn’t the first time he hurt a child.

On Dec. 11, the 31-year-old was charged with throwing a nine-year-old girl on the floor in the same Queens neighborhood, the Post reported.

“He took away the confidence I had as a wife and single mother with two kids to get out and about. Now I don’t feel comfortable walking alone like I used to with my kids. I’m constantly watching my back,” the mother of that alleged attack in December told NBC New York.

She said she was also hit by Elder when she instinctively protected her daughter from an attack from the 31-year-old.

‘Professional booster’ arrested 101 times, hits Upper East Side Target store

Michelle Kelley, 41, allegedly confessed to authorities that she was a ‘professional booster’ according to the New York Post.

“You’re all holding me back,” she told police after her 97th arrest, according to the paper.

Her favorite store was the Upper East Side Target store in Manhattan.

McKelly kept her crimes to petty theft, which is a non-prison sentence after the law went into effect in 2020.

She was eventually held on $5,000 bail following her 101st arrest for second-degree assault after allegedly kicking, biting, scratching, and spitting on two NYPD officers on July 30 while attempting to wipe paper towels from a Duane Reade in Harlem.

Brooklyn burglar during three-month attack breaking into a dozen homes and businesses

Sticky-fingered Charles Wold, 59, told the New York Post he was “grateful” for the bail reform because “I’m too old to go to jail. I’m way too old. I can not do it.’

According to the newspaper, Wold broke into 10 businesses in Brooklyn and Manhattan over a three-month period.

He hit three more spots near his home in the upscale Park Slope neighborhood and was eventually put behind bars.

Prosecutors told the judge that a $10,000 bail was the only way to ensure he would appear in court after skipping his appearances in two pending cases and violating parole, the Post said.

Queens shoplifter got into a rut and robbed the same Walgreens pharmacy 23 times

Isaac Rodriguez, dubbed the “Man of Steal” by the New York Post, dishonestly addressed 47 arrests for shoplifting.

A Walgreens in Jackson Heights, Queens reportedly became a favorite spot. According to the NYPD, he was arrested 23 times for ingesting items such as nutritional shakes, skin care lotion, toothpaste and sanitary pads.

His nonviolent offense kept him out of jail for a while, but he violated a restraining order and returned to a Walgreens in Corona, Queens after allegedly shoplifting 13 times, according to the Post. That score put him behind bars on $15,000 bail.

Macy’s bandit with a taste for Tommy Hilfiger clothes

Nolan Gonzalez, aka “GoGo,” stole $350 worth of Tommy Hilfiger clothing from Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square in May.

Gonzalez became such a frequent violator at the department store that Macy’s placed a “violation notice” on him to prevent him from returning to one of their outlets, according to the New York Post.

Police beat him with grand theft, burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, but the DA lowered the charges and he was released without bail, the newspaper said.