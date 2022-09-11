MMA fans loudly BOO a tribute to the Queen ahead of UFC 279 in Las Vegas

<!–

A big-screen tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in Las Vegas was greeted by loud cheers from fight fans in attendance at UFC 279 on Saturday night.

The United Kingdom, and much of the world, is in mourning after the monarch’s death on Thursday.

But little love was shown for her in Sin City, where the sight of her face immediately sparked a volley of angry hoots—and laughter from those who listened to the booing.

It’s unclear what sparked the public’s anger at the late monarch, though UFC games are known for being rowdy. The Queen never spoke out about UFC publicly, but was known to enjoy betting on horses and even enjoying testosterone-fueled pursuits such as stalking deer and grouse.

Ahead of the UFC 279 main card, a photo of the Queen was posted on the main screen in the arena, with her birth and death dates below, as an announcer read her name to the crowd in attendance.

A huge statue of the queen was placed on the big screen in front of the UFC 279 main card in Vegas

It was met by loud cheers, before being swiftly removed from the T-Mobile Arena screen

Contrary to much of the reaction to sporting events in the UK, there was a loud chorus of booing through the arena before the photo was taken off the screen.

Most sports have been canceled in the UK this weekend, including Premier League football matches, while touching tributes were held in cricket and Formula 1.

Stateside, a moment of silence at the US Open and the NFL opener between the Bills and the Rams was beautifully observed, but it was a different scenario in the city of sin.

In the Octagon, the crowd seemed to enjoy the action more than the pre-fight tribute

Most UK sporting events have been canceled and a state funeral is being planned

In the final qualifying round, before the image of the queen was shown, Julian Erosa (R) defeated Hakeem Dawodu

Vegas fight fans seemingly ran out of time for the late monarch, who passed away at age 96 and has now been succeeded by her son, King Charles III.

In the event itself at UFC 279, the card is topped off by Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson, after Diaz’s initial opponent Khamzat Chimaev missed seven-and-a-half pounds.

Chimaev now faces Kevin Holland in the evening’s co-main event, with a stacked card sure to bring cheers – rather than booing – from the fans in attendance.

Unlike Saturday’s scenes in Vegas, many boxers and UFC fighters on social media paid respectful tribute to the Queen.