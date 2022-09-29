M&M unveils purple as its first new colour in more than a decade

M&M’s is expanding its current crew with the introduction of a new character for the first time in a decade.

US-based company Mars has unveiled ‘Purple’, the first female peanut spokesperson M&M, which has been designed to represent acceptance and inclusion and is ‘quirky, confident and authentic’.

More than 10 million fans voted to add the color to the confectionery’s current rainbow in May, beating out aquamarine and pink.

Purple’s arrival was announced with ‘I’m Just Gonna Be Me’, a new promotional song and music video, which dropped on Tuesday.

More than 10 million fans voted to add the color to the confectionery’s current rainbow (pictured) in May, beating out aqua and pink.

Jane Hwang, Global Vice President of Mars Wrigley, said: “There are many things about our new spokesperson that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self – our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.” .

Purple joins the legendary cast of M&M’S characters, who were given an update with updated looks and more nuanced personalities in January.

According to cnet.com Purple M&Ms were standard when the product debuted in the US in 1941, but were replaced by tan ones in 1949.

In 1995, fans voted to swap the beige buttons for blue M&M’s, and since then, Mars has changed the colors of its signature candy several times over the years.

This week, Purple joined the M&M lineup of Red, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue and Brown.

In the past, the green M&M was presented as a flirtatious, sassy, ​​boot-wearing woman, but the Purple M&M will be the first peanut M&M to appear as a confident woman.

The video features the exceptional talents of saxophonist Grace Kelly, dancers and choreographers Devin Santiago (right) and Colo Cag (left), and celebrated opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo.

Purple’s arrival was heralded with ‘I’m Just Gonna Be Me’, with the video featuring the exceptional talents of saxophonist Grace Kelly, dancers and choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag, and celebrated opera singer Anthony Roth Costanzo. .

The entire M&M team also makes cameo appearances, including red, yellow, orange, brown, blue, and green.

For every broadcast of ‘I’m Just Gonna Be Me,’ M&M pledged to donate $1 to the nonprofit music organization Sing for Hope, up to $500,000.

Earlier this year, the candy company announced a partnership with rapper Lil Nas X, which includes a bag of M&Ms filled with candy bearing butterflies, the rapper’s face, and pink, blue and purple hearts.

It was in early 2022 that the American confectionery brand gave its M&M characters a progressive makeover.

The changes were to give the characters a more modern look and emphasize their personalities. The biggest changes seemed to be the two female M&Ms, the green and the brown.

Mars, the candy maker, had been criticized in the past for making the green M&M too sexy and promoting a rivalry or possible flirtation with the brown M&M.

Subsequently, the green M&Ms lost their stiletto boots in favor of sneakers, and the heels of the brown M&Ms were reduced to what Mars spokespeople called a “professional height.”

Earlier in the year, Mars said he wanted the green M&M to be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong woman known for much more than her boots.”

Mars also doubled down on the anxious orange M&M, who the company believes is “one of the most relatable characters with Gen-Z, the most anxious generation.”

The new post-Mars ‘progressive’ M&Ms announced a rebranding and redesign effort that the company says will fit them into a ‘more dynamic and progressive world.’

BEFORE: The original M&M characters. Mars, the candy maker, had been criticized in the past for making the green M&M too sexy and promoting a rivalry or possible flirtation with the brown M&M.

The orange M&M previously wore his shoes untied, but now has them tied up in an effort to represent his cautious nature, according to Mars.

The red M&M, voiced by cartoon icon Billy West in commercials and often switching between leader and bully with respect to the other M&Ms, has been tweaked to be friendlier to his fellow characters.

The classically silly yellow M&M still seems to be. He was once quoted as saying that the first thing he would do if today was his last day is to ‘wake up’.

Mars made these changes to show the importance of ‘self-expression and the power of community’.