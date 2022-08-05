MLS: Wayne Rooney closes in on a sensational deal to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace

Wayne Rooney approaches with a stunning strike to bring Crystal Palace and Belgian striker Christian Benteke to DC United.

Sportsmail understands that a deal has been struck between the two sides, and according to The Washington Post, Benteke, 31, will become the highest-paid player in the team’s history — eclipsing the $2.7 million annual salary Rooney earned playing for D.C. .

Benteke has 86 Premier League goals to his name after playing for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Palace.

After losing his team to Charlotte in the week, Rooney said he wanted to bring in another player.

“We were trying to get or almost get something done while the game was going on, so I don’t have an update on that yet,” said Rooney. “So I’ll check that now when I go in.

“It can be difficult in terms of the time frame, but we’re trying to get at least one more player ready.”

MORE TO FOLLOW