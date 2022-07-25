MLS top scorer and New York City superstar Taty Castellanos LEAVES to join Girona

MLS superstar and New York City FC hero Taty Castellanos has emotionally said goodbye to the city after being loaned to Spain’s LaLiga team Girona.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner and current MLS top scorer, Castellanos played his final game for NYCFC in their win over Inter Miami on Saturday night, where fans carried banners in his honor and he was seen as a farewell.

His departure has now been confirmed by the club as Castellanos secure his long-desired transfer to Europe and newly promoted LaLiga team Girona.

Star man Taty Castellanos bids farewell to NYCFC fans at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night

Supporters held up a banner that read ‘Gracias Taty’ as rumors circulated about his departure from Girona

After his departure was announced, Castellanos said, “I came to New York City four years ago and this experience was everything I could have wished for. This is where I grew up and took my game to the next level. MLS is a strong and highly competitive league with fantastic quality.

“I’ve always said the people at the club are incredible, it’s like a family. My teammates and the amazing staff who have spent so much time with me have helped me become the player I am today.

“I was so proud to win the Golden Boot last year and help the team take home the club’s first MLS Cup for our fans – it’s a special moment in my life and one that I remember for a long time.” will always stay with you. Thank you to the best fans in the league for always supporting me and cheering me on every game, you have given me so much confidence over the years.”

After taking to Twitter on Monday, fans were quick to wave goodbye to their star man, with one insisting he deserves the “keys to the city” for his contribution.

Another wrote: ‘I’m going to miss you’, while one added: ‘Thank you legend.’

Castellanos has scored 13 goals in the MLS this season and is currently back at the top of the Golden Boot standings, while his goals have also helped his team rise to the top of the Eastern Conference and have another shot at winning the MLS Cup .

Castellanos’ move to LaLiga has now been confirmed and he will fly to Spain this week

Castellanos is the top scorer and won the 2021 Golden Boot in an amazing MLS Cup-winning campaign

Now, however, their goals will have to come from elsewhere as Nick Cushing’s men lose their star striker to a club also owned by the City Football Group.

Castellanos has scored 53 goals and provided 19 assists in 116 MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs games for NYCFC, becoming only the second player in NYCFC history to score 50+ goals for the Club.

The Argentine will leave New York this week to join Girona for the start of the new LaLiga season in August.