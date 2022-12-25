Kevin Payne, a National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and D.C. United founding president, died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., of a long-term lung illness. He was 69.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued the following statement:
All of us at Major League Soccer mourn the loss of Kevin Payne, one the League’s most successful club executives. Kevin was instrumental in the formation of the League and helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty — winning three of the first four MLS Cup Championships. D.C. United remains one of the most successful teams in League history.
As one of MLS’ first club executives, Kevin played an important role in shaping the competition and commercial structure of the League. He served on the MLS Board of Governors for many years, both as a representative of D.C. United, the Anschutz Entertainment Group and Toronto FC.
Kevin was committed to the growth of the sport in the United States at all levels and believed in the transformative power of the game. He was a long-time member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors and was one of the founding members and officers of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.
Kevin leaves a legacy not only of success in business and sports, but he will also be remembered for his strong moral compass, his kindness, and his devotion to his friends and family. His passing will be deeply felt by everyone at MLS and throughout the entire soccer community. We offer our deepest condolences to Kevin’s wife, Pam, and their daughters, Ashley and Rebecca.
On Sunday, the soccer community mourned Kevin Payne:
We are saddened to share the news that our founding president and general manager Kevin Payne has passed away.
He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and soccer in the U.S. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/qpeogaqKgj
— D.C. United (@dcunited) December 25, 2022
I had the honor of meeting Kevin Payne when my father received an award at the HOF. Kevin was receiving an induction.
A pioneer of the league and the sport in our country. My condolences to his family and to the DC United community. https://t.co/VKECLCqeCW
— Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 25, 2022
RIP, Kevin Payne. A good man and a giant in MLS history.
— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) December 25, 2022
The news of Kevin Payne’s passing is sad, indeed! We had 1st met in ’89 when Kevin was at US Soccer. We worked together in MLS & shared time when Kevin moved 2 Charleston SC. A devoted NY Ranger fan! He was a giant of American Soccer & will be missed dearly! RIP Kevin!
— Joe Machnik (@DrJoeMachnik) December 25, 2022
Rest In Peace Kevin Payne. I can’t put in words what he’s meant to the sport in this country. What he’s meant to so many people including myself. #KevinPayne
— Cobi Jones (@cobijones) December 25, 2022
When we talk about those who helped build, grow, and defend American soccer, we are talking about Kevin Payne. A visionary, a doer, and a leader. RIP. 🇺🇸⚽️ https://t.co/jwkGQ98cuO
— Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 25, 2022
When I launched @ChicagoFire in 1997, I met with leaders of every @MLS team. Everything good I learned in that exercise I learned from Kevin Payne & @dcunited. Our success on & off the field for the next eight years can be traced to the direction Kevin gave me. RIP Kevin. 💔
— peter wilt (@PeterWilt1) December 25, 2022