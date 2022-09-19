MLS launch investigation after ‘Taxi Fountas calls Inter Miami defender Damian Lowe the N-word’

MLS has opened an investigation into claims Taxi Fountas called Damian Lowe the n-word in DC United’s 3-2 loss to Inter Miami.

The nasty altercation between the pair took place in the 62nd minute of the MLS match, with the duo pushing and shoving each other after Jamaica international Lowe was unhappy with the Greek’s challenge.

Lowe shouted back at Fountas after the alleged foul was used and referee Ismail Elfath then stopped play to speak to both captains.

It then took an even more sinister turn in the following four minutes as former Manchester United teammates Wayne Rooney and Phil Neville converged on the touchline to speak to the official.

Neville then summoned his Inter Miami players to discuss whether to continue playing as both players were subsequently booked.

Tensions remained high between the pair and they had to be separated for a second time, and after a five-minute break, play eventually resumed.

DC United boss Rooney then decided to bring on Fountas – who minutes earlier had made it 2-2 – the next time the ball went out of play, with the 27-year-old replaced by Miguel Berry.

The former Derby County manager was praised by the Inter Miami boss for his actions, with the latter saying he had ‘gained more respect’ for him ‘than for any goal he had scored before’.

MLS has opened an investigation into claims DC United forward Taxi Fountas called Inter Miami’s Damian Lowe the n-word

The nasty altercation between the pair took place in the 62nd minute of the MLS match

After the referee spoke to the captains and managers, Phil Neville summoned his Inter Miami players to discuss whether they should continue playing.

Neville said in his post-match press conference: ‘It was a racist comment which is unacceptable. The word that was used is unacceptable in society and is the worst word in the world.

“There is absolutely no place for racism on the football pitch. The owners agree 100 percent. I have to commend my players for keeping calm.

‘I have to praise the referee for a really difficult situation. He followed the protocols of MLS and I have to give huge respect to Wayne Rooney for handling it the way he did.

‘I’ve always known him as a class act. He went up more in my ratings than any goal he’s ever scored. The players were hurt and disappointed.

Lowe (above) and Fountas were both booked by Ismail Elfath for their nasty altercation

DC United boss Rooney then decided to take Fountas off the next time the ball went out of play

Rooney took the decision despite the Greek having equalized a few minutes earlier

‘I called the players because in my previous job in England we have had lots of experiences in certain countries with racism.

‘I am quite knowledgeable about how to handle these situations. I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud of my players as I was tonight.’

Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin, meanwhile, confirmed the players were ready to leave the pitch after the on-pitch encounter with Neville, saying their win didn’t feel like one despite Gonzalo Higuain’s 94th-minute winner.

“If nothing was done, we would not continue,” he said. ‘In the end it doesn’t even feel like a victory because of that incredibly dark moment.

Neville said he had ‘gained more respect’ for Rooney ‘than for any goal he had scored before’

So now we’ll see what MLS does about it. My eyes will be very much on it to see what action they are taking, for it is now up to them to take action and take a stand and show that this not only has no place in the game, but no place in society.’

In separately cited carried by MARCAadded the former Newcastle full-back: ‘It’s something I’ve been open about my whole career.

‘Really unfortunate to see it live. Basically, Damion (Lowe) and their player got into a little argument and when Damion left, the guy called him the N-word.’