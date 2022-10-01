MLS: Josef Martinez scores stunning bicycle kick as Atlanta United lose late vs. New England

Martinez was banned last month for ‘overturning a table’ after defeat

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez delivered another brilliant moment in what was a difficult campaign for the club.

Martinez, who was not without controversy in the 2022 season, let his feet do the talking with a beautiful overhead kick in what appeared to deny New England all three points.

However, the Revolution was not satisfied with a single point as Gustavo Bou took the win in the 85th minute.

The loss officially ended hopes for the Atlanta playoffs just hours after the Revolution was extinguished by Inter Miami’s 1-0 win over Toronto that Friday night.

Atlanta right-back Brooks Lennon looked poised to have a hand in more woes piled up on New England when he did a beautifully weighted cross in the penalty area.

The pass was played slightly behind the Venezuelan sensation. Although it turned out not to be an obstacle for Martinez, he grabbed the ball with a beautiful overhead kick, leaving Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic without a chance.

With the Revolution already out of the playoff picture, Atlanta was the only team with something to play for in the race.

Martinez has had a tough season in many respects and was banned for a week last month for ‘adverse behavior to the team’.

According to the athleticMartinez knocked over a table covered in chicken and rice after his side’s 2-1 loss to Portland.

As a result, the Venezuelan reportedly had to be separated from head coach Gonzalo Pineda.