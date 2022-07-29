MLS: Charlotte FC eyeing double swoop for Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey and Earthquakes’ Jackson Yueill

Charlotte FC are looking to give the first season a chance as The Crown try to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Crown is also targeting Jackson Yueill, a 25-year-old San Jose midfielder, in what would be an incredible coup for the freshman club.

Ramsey had canceled his contract with Juventus on Tuesday after being loaned out to Scottish club Rangers last season.

Aaron Ramsey is now officially a free agent, reviewing offers from America and Europe

The 31-year-old is officially a free agent and assesses offers from America and Europe before making his next move.

Ramsey enjoyed a relatively unsuccessful time in Turin after leaving Arsenal for the Italian Alps in July 2019.

Over Ramsey’s three seasons in Italy, he appeared 49 times for the record champion, scoring just five goals.

Ramsey was a fan favorite on the red side of North London before moving to Italy

Prior to his Italian adventure, Ramsey was one of the Premier League’s esteemed midfielders. He made 262 appearances for Arsenal and found the back of the net 40 times.

Charlotte faces stiff competition for Ramsey’s signature, while Yueill could find himself in Queen City before the end of the season.

The USMNT international has played 19 games for the Sharks who are in the doldrums of the Western Conference.

The former UCLA graduate made 16 appearances for the national team, but none were in 2022.

Regardless of the results, Charlotte must try to end the two-game losing streak as they welcome Columbus Crew to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.