MLS: CF Montreal assistant coach Jason Di Tullio, 38, dies

CF Montreal mourns the loss of assistant coach Jason Di Tullio, who died Thursday night after battling cancer.

Di Tullio was just 38 at the time of death. The club announced his death before Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais made a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our colleague, teammate and friend, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” he said.

“Jason was a great player and a great man. His energy was always present until his last moments. He himself symbolically compared his struggle to a football match.

“Jason was extremely brave and fought to the very end. He will forever be remembered in our thoughts and the memory of the Club as an iconic player and mentor.”

The Canadian club will honor Di Tullio’s memory on Saturday when they host New York City FC at Stade Saputo.

Di Tullio began his professional career with the Canadian hometown team, then the Montreal Impact at the age of 18.

Di Tullio (L) played for the Canadian Under 23s at the 2003 FIFA World Youth Championships

Before entering the MLS, Montreal lived in the USL, where Di Tullio made 81 appearances, 60 of them as starts.

The defender has scored once in his career. He also played for the Canadian Under 23s at the 2003 FIFA World Youth Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

After his professional career, he was the head coach of the Montreal Under 17 and U23 teams in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

More recently, he was an assistant coach with the 2015-17 MLS side before returning to the position in 2021.

Tributes poured in from friends and fellow Canadian football fans on Twitter after the news broke.

Elizabeth Cotignola shared her memories of Di Tullio, writing, “I don’t know him as ‘Jason, Impact Legend’.

“I know him as the kid who was my first slow dance, who always showed up at my elementary school birthday parties, who would bend over and copy my answers when I [sic] pop quizzes in high school.

’38 is just too young to go. It hurts.’