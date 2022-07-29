MLS: Can New York City FC start an era of dominance?

New York City FC continues to push forward and the reigning MLS Cup champions have a second straight title in their sights.

Saturday’s win over Inter Miami kicked off a four-game winning streak, leaving them just one point off Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings with a game in hand.

It’s rare for a single team to dominate one league, but if NYCFC goes all the way again, they could be poised for an era of dominance.

The last team to win back-to-back MLS Cups was LA Galaxy in 2012 – complete with a star-studded lineup of David Beckham, Landon Donovan, Juninho and Robbie Keane.

NYCFC tried that approach and brought in Patrick Vieira, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and David Villa.

It failed.

Then the Abu Dhabi City Football Group bosses changed course and prioritized development and youth over household names.

The company, which is hankering for success, now has 11 clubs in its stable, including English champions Manchester City, and shows no signs of relenting.

Not NYCFC at first glance either. Nick Cushing’s squad rode to a 2-0 victory over Phil Neville’s squad in Miami at the Yankees’ home last weekend.

Strong in defence, composed and calm in midfield, creative, quick and inventive in attack – the formula is there on the pitch to conquer again.

Though there are some issues bubbling beneath the surface that could derail the cargo.

Ronny Deila made history leading NYCFC to their first MLS Cup title and looked to build momentum before heading to Belgium to take charge of Standard Liège.

Former Man City Women boss Cushing picks up where Deila left off, albeit on an interim basis.

It looks like the 37-year-old is going through probation with the club weighing up whether he’s the right person to keep them on an upward trajectory.

No permanent boss is hardly a crisis, but no permanent home takes its toll.

Switching between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets’ Citi Field and being forced to call the Red Bull Arena home hurts.

Yes, NYCFC has one above rival New York Red Bulls when it comes to the current standings, but their homeless state has made them a laughing stock to their enemy.

Numerous attempts to buy land for the construction of a new glitzy stadium in the densely populated city have been rejected.

The latest news is that Major Eric Adams will give his support to a new football stadium with a capacity of 25,000 people to be built close to Citi Field by 2025. New York Post. But NYCFC’s loyal supporters have been here before.

And the fanbase was once again blown through the emotional ring as they bid farewell to star man Taty Castellanos on Saturday.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner and this season’s MLS top scorer was destined for Spain before kick-off and got the reception he deserved from his adoring supporters.

The 23-year-old provided the assist on Maxi Moralez’s 12-minute opener, received an ovation when he came out in the second period and was awarded the Man of the Match award.

His move to Girona – one of 11 owned by the City Football Group – was confirmed on Monday with the attacker poised to showcase his talents in one of Europe’s top leagues, albeit on loan.

“I came to New York City four years ago and this experience was everything I could have wished for. This is where I grew up and took my game to the next level. MLS is a strong and highly competitive league with fantastic quality,” Castellanos said of his departure.

“I’ve always said the people at the club are incredible, it’s like a family. My teammates and the amazing staff who have spent so much time with me have helped me become the player I am today.

“I was so proud to win the Golden Boot last year and help the team take home the club’s first MLS Cup for our fans – it’s a special moment in my life and one that I remember for a long time.” will always stay with you. Thank you to the best fans in the league for always supporting me and cheering me on every game, you have given me so much confidence over the years.”

The loss of a player of Castellanos’ size and caliber will be hard.

He scored 53 goals and provided 19 assists in 116 MLS regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs appearances during his time in New York. He is only the second player in the club’s history to score more than 50 goals.

NYCFC are in a state of uncertainty. Block the uncertainty for the rest of the season and they could well have another MLS Cup in their clutches.