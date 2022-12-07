MLB’s hiring scorekeepers ahead of 2023 season and will pay $35 an hour even if you flunked college

<!–

Major League Baseball is seeking official scorers for the 2023 season, and some fans of the sport have been impressed by its generous $35 an hour salary and minimum education requirements, with some describing it as their “dream job.”

The oldest of the “Big Four” American sports leagues “accepts applications from all markets” but is actively recruiting for Canada’s Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays.

The official scorer shall be responsible for announcing all game decisions involving a judgment under Rule 9 of the Official Rules of Baseball, “clarifying the interpretation of the scoring rules to club and media personnel as necessary.”

The individual will also be required to approve any official match report involving the four hiring teams and will be required to provide it to the Official Statisticians of the MLB (Elias Sports Bureau).

Other essential functions required by the “dream job” include arriving at the ballpark no later than 60 minutes before the start of the game, gathering roster information, and setting up the press box with a working microphone for the first pitch.

Obviously, official scorers must also keep a detailed scorecard of the game, focusing on every pitch and every play, but they must also communicate critical communications to the home crowd, including the time of the first pitch, individual pitching lines, and official game judging times among the players. others.

Official scorers will also be required to make announcements about the time of the first pitch, etc.

Something the league doesn’t seem too picky about is the educational background.

Past experience tracking a professional or amateur baseball team will catch the attention of hiring managers. There was no mention of at least a college degree or even a high school diploma.

So, is there anything better than spending a sunny afternoon at Fenway or Rodgers Center with some peanuts, a few cold brews and an official MLB playbook while watching some of your favorite players in action?

Not many people would say that, as they would happily walk home with not only $175 in their pocket for just three hours of work, but memories of their lives from America’s favorite pastime.

So, who’s in?