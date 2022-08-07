MLB: Two Mets fans violently punch Braves supporter in the face at Citi Field

Two New York Mets fans tumbled an Atlanta Braves supporter after punching him in the face in shocking scenes.

The violent brawl broke out on Saturday during the huge duel in the NL East series between the two clubs.

The rival fans appeared to be in conversation before blows were thrown at Citi Field.

Another fan in the crowd appeared to be trying to stop the Braves supporter, but the Braves supporter seemed to be trying to swing for the Mets fans.

The Mets duo responded by fighting back and both landed brutal blows to the face, knocking the Braves supporter across the seats behind him.

He was prevented from hitting the ground by the supporter who tried to intervene before the scrap erupted.

A fellow member in the crowd can be heard in the clip that appeared on social media in support of the Mets couple saying ‘f*** him up’.

Two New York Mets fans tumbled an Atlanta Braves supporter after punching him in the face

WARNING – EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

It’s not clear what started the melee during the New York doubleheader or what happened to the fighting fans after the struggle.

However, the Mets fans came out with bragging rights, as their team won 8-5 in the third game, then went on to win 6-2 in the final game of the series.

The Mets extended their lead at the top of the NL East division with a 69-39 record with the Braves below it at 64-45.

Another fan in the crowd appeared to be trying to stop the Braves supporter, but the Braves supporter seemed to be trying to swing for the Mets fans. The Braves fan was then sent down

Pete Alonso offered a deceptively simple-sounding assessment of things for the New York Mets after playing Nos. 107 and 108 games — completing exactly two-thirds of their regular season schedule — Saturday afternoon and evening.

“We still have a lot of time left and we want to make the most of every day,” said Alonso.

The Mets certainly got the most out of Saturday, when their Atlanta doubleheader sweep drastically cut the time left for the Braves to mount an attack in the National League East.

With a series win already in place, the Mets will try to send a resounding message to the visiting Braves in the final of a five-game set on Sunday.

However, the Mets fans had some bragging rights as their team won 8-5 in the third game and then won 6-2 in the final game of the series

Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA) is slated to make his second start of the season for the Mets, when he faces fellow righthander Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79).

The Mets never trailed in Saturday’s riveting day-night doubleheader. David Peterson threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the opener and earned the win in the 8-5 Mets win before Max Scherzer hit 11 – a season high – over seven scoreless innings to lead the hosts to a 6 – 2 win in the nightcap.

The wins took the Mets in first place to 30 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2006 season and extended their lead over the second place Braves to 5 1/2 games.

Despite the healthy lead and momentum they’ve generated this weekend, the Mets know they won’t be able to beat the Braves. Atlanta has conquered every one of the NL East for the past four years, winning the World Series last season despite not exceeding .500 until August 5.

“It’s great to have these victories, but it’s not over yet,” said Scherzer. “Don’t get me wrong, you want to beat them as much as possible. But such an effort will be needed for the rest of the season.”