MLB trailblazer Nakken leaving Giants for Guardians job

MLB pioneer Nakken leaves Giants for Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants, and the entire Bay Area, witnessed history up close when Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach an MLB game. Now you can watch the baseball pioneer embark on a new journey to another place.

Nakken will leave San Francisco to join the Cleveland Guardians, the team confirmed with a statement issued Friday morning after reports of his departure circulated. 95.7 Steven Rissotto of the game first reported the news.

Maria Guardado of MLB.com He also reported, citing a source, that Nakken is expected to take on a player development role in Cleveland under manager and beloved former Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt. He will work alongside some familiar faces like former Giants coaches Craig Albernaz and Kai Correa.

naked He first joined the Giants organization in 2014 and was promoted in January 2020 as an assistant coach on former manager Gabe Kapler’s staff, becoming the first female professional baseball coach.

On April 12, 2022 it became the First woman to train in the field. during an MLB game after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of a game between the San Diego Padres and the Giants.

After Kapler’s firing, Nakken was reportedly interviewed for The managerial opening of San Francisco before the Giants hired Bob Melvin.

Nakken made history with the organization that gave him a chance, but after a decade in the Bay, he’s moving on.

