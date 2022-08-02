MLB: San Diego Padres emerge as the leading contenders to land Juan Soto from the Nats

San Diego Padres put their foot on the gas in their pursuit of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.

It’s the deadline for the MLB trade, with clubs desperate for deals as they try to improve their playoffs.

And the Padres have emerged as the frontrunners to land the sought-after Soto Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

The report claims they are also after Nationals first baseman Josh Bell before the trading window closes at 6pm.

While the New York Post report that Padres show huge intentions for both players with ‘aggressive’ efforts.

Soto homered in his possible swan song for the Nationals on Monday when they fell to a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

The slugger – one of the game’s brightest young talents – was warmly received by Nationals fans and received a standing ovation in what appeared to be his last game for Washington.

Soto has received numerous contract extension proposals with the Nats, the most recent being a reported 15-year deal of $440 million.

If he had signed the winner of the 2022 Home Run Derby, he would have become the highest paid player in baseball, surpassing Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout on a $426.5 million deal.