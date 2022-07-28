MLB: Mets get boost as pitcher Jacob deGrom goes four for Triple-A Syracuse in rehab game

The 34-year-old righthander has not appeared in the Dutch big league since July 2021

Mets-ace Jacob deGrom threw four innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday and finished strong after a shaky start in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before returning to the New York rotation.

Sidelined all season due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder blade, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of home runs and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struckout six and walked three.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner could return to the Mets early next week in Washington.

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom pitches for triple-A Syracuse against Omaha on Wednesday

If he throws on Monday or Tuesday, he would be drafted in full rest to make a start in a potentially crucial five-game run from August 4-7 at home to defending World Series champion Atlanta.

New York started Wednesday with a two game lead in the NL East over the Braves.

However, the Mets have not committed to that timeline — and manager Buck Showalter said if theGrom has to start rehab after this, that’s what the team will do. He said deGrom is well aware of what it takes to be ready to pitch in the majors.

The 34-year-old righthander has not appeared in a big league-game since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with a strained right forearm and a sprained elbow, before falling late in spring training this year. with shoulder blade injury.

He has made four minor league rehab starts, totaling 12 2/3 innings, two in Class A St. Lucie and two at Syracuse. He allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits with 21 strikeouts and four walks, hitting 100 mph on the radar gun even in his first outing.

He pitched a simulated 60-pitch game in Florida during the All-Star break, then a side session on Sunday at New York’s Citi Field. The simulated game was pushed back two days after deGrom experienced mild shoulder pain.

The only hits that deGrom gave up on Wednesday were a solo homerun to Brewer Hicklen and a three-run drive to Drew Waters who walked out consecutively and struckout two batters in the second inning against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Next, theGrom struckout Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez for the second time and retired his last seven batters.

Perez is on a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Omaha.