MLB: Los Angeles Angels tie a major league record with SEVEN solo homers but lose

The Los Angeles Angels tied a Major League-record with seven solo homeruns, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost 8-7 to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo home runs and score no other runs in a game. They are also the sixth team to hit seven home runs and lose, according to STATS.

Ramon Laureano homered to bat in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot in a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove two runs for the Athletics, who won the last two games of the series and won six of their last nine.

Paul Blackburn (7-6) took his first win since June 16 despite conceding four home runs.

Ohtani left Wednesday-evening’s game due to a left forearm cramp, but he recovered with three hits and two RBI’s. It was his 11th multihomer game in the majors and the fifth this season.

Mickey Moriak – who took over from Philadelphia on Tuesday as part of Noah Syndergaard’s trade – homered to the right with one out in the ninth to get the Angels within a run. Max Stassi walked, but Taylor Ward struckout and AJ Puk caused Ohtani to fly short on the first pitch for his third save.

Kurt Suzuki, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels, who went 2-5 on their homestand. The seven home runs also equal an overall franchise record.

The New York Mets were the last team to hit seven solo home runs on June 24, 2018.

Los Angeles led 2-0 after two innings on shots by Ohtani and Suzuki before Oakland broke open in the third inning against Halos-starter Janson Junk (1-1).

The Athletics sent 11 to the plate in the inning and scored six runs. Laureano made it 2 on an one-out double with the bases loaded before Murphy’s double into the left-center hole gave them the lead. Brown then chased Junk by driving a curveball from the first pitch into the raised right center seats to make it 6-2.

Junk threw five scoreless innings in his last start on July 27 in Kansas City. The righthander didn’t have the same success this time, with six runs allowed on five hits and two strikeouts.

Laureano extended Oakland’s lead to 8-3 in the fourth when he hit a two-run homerun to the middle on an elevated sinker by Touki Toussaint.

Blackburn batted five innings and was charged with four runs on six hits. The All-Star right struckout. Walsh went deep in the sixth and Ohtani in the seventh to make it 8-6.