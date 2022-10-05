MLB fan jumps over the railings for Aaron Judge's home run No. 62 ball but epically fails

<!–

Lost in the madness of Aaron Judge hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run was a fan who risked everything to catch the long ball but ended up catching only air.

Judge finally surpassed Roger Maris’ single-season home run record in the American League by hitting his 62nd of the season to become the all-time leader.

During the first inning, Judge sent a slider just over the left field wall to finally break Maris’ AL homerun record.

What many may not have seen was a fan trying to climb over the wall guardrail as the ball approached. Ironically, the fan ended up being at least 10 seats away from where the ball actually landed.

To make matters worse, he was then seen jumping from the guardrail to the ground behind the left field fence.

The fan climbed over the guardrail and took a position to jump as the home run approached

When the ball was caught by another fan, it fell behind the wall of the outfield

Fans who witnessed the dangerous jump on social media speculated that he was trying to position himself in case the fan who eventually caught the ball dropped it, or the ball fell short of its grip.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the fan was not injured but was escorted out of the stadium by security for jumping over the guardrail.

According to USA Today, the fan who caught the ball was led away by security, reports say the ball is worth at least $2 million.

After equaling Maris on September 28 in Toronto with his 61st, Judge caught up with him in Texas with a homerun in the first inning against the Rangers – breaking the record with only one game left of the regular season.

Judge finally went long after failing to complete the feat at Yankee Stadium last week, leaving it to the team’s final road trip of the season to seal history.

He finally made history on Tuesday night against Jesus Tinoco of the Texas Rangers in the second game of the Yankees double header.

The Yankees gathered to meet Judge at home plate after the home run, and he took off his helmet as he walked back to the dugout to thank the fans.

The Globe Life Field fans gave the number 99 a standing ovation at the end of the inning as he took the field.

In all of Major League Baseball, Judge’s 62nd home run of the season takes him to sixth on the all-time list, behind Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70, 65), and Sammy Sosa (66, 64, 63), though media reports previously linked all three to performance-enhancing drug use.