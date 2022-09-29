MLB discusses moving series between New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for first place in NL East

Major League Baseball has discussed the possibility of rescheduling the all-important series New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves due to Hurricane Ian.

Parts of Georgia and the rest of the Southeast will experience heavy rainfall and looming coastal floods.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a pre-emptive state of emergency and ordered 500 National Guard troops to respond if necessary.

Pete Alonso celebrates three-run home run with teammates during game against Miami

Ronald Acuna Jr. stands in the circle on the deck for the Atlanta Braves during the game against the Nationals

The two National League East rivals will begin a three-division series at Truist Park on Friday as the two battle head-to-head for first place in the division.

Both teams came in on Wednesday with a score of 97-58, with a day off on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, moving the games was not seriously considered according to MLB.com

Buck Showalter joked he’s on ‘double secret probation’ when asked about the game

Mets manager Buck Showalter jokingly told reporters he is on “double secret probation” when asked if the game might be moved.

“I’m not in it,” Showalter said. ‘[Eppler] is great at keeping me updated on what I need to know and what I don’t need to know. I feel completely comfortable that he has all this wired up. I’ve got enough on my mind.’

Showalter and the rest of us can be notified of a decision from MLB anytime until Friday morning.

Alonso told reporters he is ready to play Atlantam wherever the game takes place

Regardless of when or where the game is eventually played, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is ready and excited to fight for the team’s postseason position.

“This is fun — this is really fun to be in a race like this,” said Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso.

“If they tell us to play, we play,” he told reporters. ‘That is what we do.’