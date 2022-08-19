MKR’s Manu Feildel to dish out business advice to young entrepreneurs

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Renowned chef Manu Feildel is on hand to provide business advice to avid entrepreneurs.

The 48-year-old star of Channel Seven’s My Kitchen Rules will be a guest speaker at a series of lectures in Sydney next week.

Produced by the My Business advisory group, fans will hear how Manu tackled the challenges of creating reports for a small business news.com.

Famed chef Manu Feildel (pictured) stands ready to offer business advice to avid entrepreneurs during a series of upcoming talks in Sydney

Manu, who is currently a judge on the new season of MKR, rose to fame in the culinary world as the owner of prestigious eateries such as Bilson’s and L’etoile in Sydney.

In 2020 he launched his own range of spices, after years of development to create the perfect product.

At the time, Manu said the range was innovative because there was no fresh finishing sauce on the market for protein.

Manu’s The Sauce range contains no sugar, preservatives or additives.

Manu is currently a judge on the final season of My Kitchen Rules, alongside Nigella Lawson. Together in the picture

The famous chef recently revealed how he feels about hosting MKR without former co-star Pete Evans.

A disgraced conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, Evans was booted from the Seven reality show in 2020 amid declining ratings, before being replaced this year by British chef Nigella Lawson for the rebooted programme.

Speak with I have news for you podcast earlier this month, Feildel admitted to feeling Evans’ absence while filming the final season.

Manu and Nigella in a scene from the new season of Channel’s Seven MKR

“Of course Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today, so yeah — we miss that,” he told the podcast.

“At the same time, you know, it was fun working with someone new and working with someone else. The show has been on the shelf for a few years, so it was exciting to work with someone else.”

Manu and Evans co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for ten years before Evans was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.