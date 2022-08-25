MKR star Leanne tells Manu Feildel to ‘get stuffed’ over dessert criticism

<!–

A disgruntled contestant on My Kitchen Rules told judge Manu Feildel that he was “full” on Wednesday’s episode after he didn’t like her dessert.

Italian sisters Leanne and Milena impressed with their first two courses, but their dessert of a wood-fired chocolate hazelnut calzone did not go down well.

The jury called the pastry ‘too thick’ and Manu said the combination of hazelnut chocolate and ‘sour’ strawberries ‘made no sense’.

He would have preferred fresh fruit rather than “stewed sugary strawberries,” which made the dish “sloppy” and “unwanted.”

After the feedback, Leanne protested in front of the camera in one piece, saying, ‘Who doesn’t love chocolate and strawberries?

“Manu can start filling up.”

Despite scoring just four and five from the judges, their first two courses put them in second place with 87 points, behind Sophie and Katherine’s 95.

The episode was the last Instant Restaurant for Group Two.

For their first course, Leanne and Milena served ? arancini, which was loved by their fellow contestants despite the cheese not melting completely in the middle.

Then they served hOme-made spaghetti with Italian sausage and broccoli rabe.

“That’s a huge tick, perfect, delicious, wonderful,” Judge Matt Preston said.

“You managed to cook the pasta perfectly,” Manu added. ‘That’s what we asked for: simple home cooking, well done.

“That’s exactly what My Kitchen Rules is all about.”

Matt added that it’s ‘home cooking that transports you… I really have to take my hat off to you. Well done, ladies.’

He did say he would have liked more broccoli, rabe and chili in the dish, while Manu commented that he would have liked more red wine, but overall they loved it, with Manu giving it an eight and Matt a nine.