MKR runners-up Kate and Mary say getting out of their comfort zone was more rewarding than money

Proud friends Mary and Kate remain optimistic despite the emotion of losing $100,000 in Wednesday night’s My Kitchen Rules grand finale.

The radiotherapists lost by just two points to Sydney couple Janelle and Monzir.

Despite the painful defeat, Mary and Kate believe that getting out of their ‘comfort zones’ was more rewarding than winning big.

‘We had a function with 100 of our closest relatives. I think the crowd was more disappointed than we were,” Mary told the Courier Mail.

Kate added: ‘There has to be a winner and someone has to come in second. On reflection, Mary and I are quite proud of what we’ve done.

“I don’t think money is the most important thing in the end. It’s always important to get out of our comfort zone and Mary and I did. I think a lot of people would like that.’

Mary believes the presentation of their dishes was compromised due to the need to prepare 100 individual plates of food when they are more used to cooking for just a limited number of friends and family.

On Wednesday night’s grand finale, the two teams had to cook and serve a four-course tasting menu – an appetizer, a seafood dish, a meat dish and a dessert – for 25 people.

Manu gave Mary and Kate nine out of ten for their menu, but Colin and Curtis gave them only eight out of ten for a total of 25 out of 30.

All three judges scored nine out of 10 ahead of Janelle and Monzir for a total of 27 out of 30, to give the Sydney pair a dramatic win.

In addition to the unnerving tension, Janelle shocked Manu, Colin and Curtis by revealing that despite dating for two years, their couple’s families never knew about their romance until they appeared on MKR.

“Wow,” Manu replied, as Janelle called out “hello” and waved to her relatives who were watching the events from a balcony overlooking the set.

MKR critics questioned the abbreviated format of the show this year, when the winners only had to cook three times a season.

For Kate and Mary, an extended film season would have kicked them out of the competition due to both their family and work commitments.

Kate is the mother of a newborn, while Mary was banned from work for six months to appear on the show.