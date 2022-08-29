MKR: Matt and KT’s cook-off nightmare ends in a miraculous turnaround

<!–

A kitchen nightmare for two MKR participants almost cost them their place in the semifinals on Monday evening.

Victorian team Matt and KT feared they would go home when they entered the second cook-off, despite already impressing the judges with their main course of gnocchi in burnt butter sauce.

The pair prepared a finger-lime cheesecake with blackberry coulis and other native Australian ingredients, a ‘risky’ dish to prepare in a short time.

Matt admitted that they usually leave their cheesecake in the fridge overnight, so they decided to speed up the process by putting it in the freezer.

But when Judge Colin Fassnidge checked on the pair, he revealed the dishes were completely frozen.

“It’s not cheesecake, it’s a frozen cake!” Matt cried. “What the hell is going on?”

“Without the cheesecake, we don’t have dessert,” KT added.

The pair looked devastated and thought they were doomed to fail when they figured out how to save justice.

Amid the panic, Matt decided to thaw the cheesecakes in the oven, which surprisingly worked.

Their dish somehow impressed the judges, although Gary Mehigan and Colin were unimpressed by the look of the dessert.

Gary joked that the cheesecake looked like someone had been “killed on the plate,” but tasted delicious nonetheless.

The judges also praised Matt and KT for delivering a tasty dessert despite their freezer debacle.

The pair’s dishes earned them a spot in the semifinals alongside Kate and Mary, Katherine and Sophie, and Janelle and Monzir.

Matt, who is native, tearfully said that his ancestors looked down upon him with pride.

Meanwhile, Che and David’s main meal cost them their place when the pork came out of the oven raw, so they put it in the pan but ended up overcooking it.

However, the judges did say that their nashi dessert was their favorite of the night.

The remaining contestants now compete to see who will make it to the MKR Grand Final.

My Kitchen Rules Grand Final Week continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Seven