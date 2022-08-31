MKR judge Manu slams this season’s cast ahead of the finale: ‘We could’ve had some better cooks’

<!–

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel has shared a cheeky take on this year’s cast members.

The celebrity chef, 48, didn’t hold back when he admitted he would have liked to see more experienced contestants in this year’s competition.

“Without being an asshole, I think we could have had some better cooks,” he told the… Daily Telegram.

‘People need to be more experienced, real foodies.’

Manu also spoke about the big difference in this year’s competition and explained how the chefs were very friendly and nice this time.

“You can’t put 12 strangers around a table in a match and of course not have any drama. It’s impossible,” he added.

“But this season was much friendlier, not like before.”

MKR’s Kate and Mary, and Janelle and Monzir, will battle it out in the kitchen on Wednesday night during the show’s grand finale.

The teams are forced to prepare 100 records to impress judges Manu Feildel, Curtis Stone and Colin Fassnidge.

During the semi-final on Tuesday, Janelle and Monzir were the first to come through with their three-course menu.

My kitchen rules are limited to just two teams, Kate and Mary (right) and Janelle and Monzir (left), who will compete against each other in Wednesday’s grand final

“I’m just so relieved. We have worked so hard for this and getting to the grand final is an absolute dream come true,” said Janelle.

“We’re hungry for this. I know we still have so much to give. We’re going to upgrade it one more time and we’re going to win this battle against Kate and Mary.’

Meanwhile, Kate and Mary said they were both motivated by the $100,000 prize money.

‘We’ve come this far; we just want to get to the top,” Mary said.

“I can’t believe we’re one cook away from winning $100,000. Our aim is to win this match.’

Four teams competed in the semi-finals with Sophie and Katherine and Matt and KT both being eliminated.

Matt and KT were the first to follow the appetizer.

The judges said Sophie and Katherine nailed the protein in their main course of crispy pork belly with parsnip purée and roasted pears, but were disappointed by their sauce.

The show was a hit with guest judges this year. Pictured: Manu Feildel and Matt Preston

Janelle and Monzir served a main course of Lamb Backstrap with Kisir and Ezme Salad.

Manu praised the dish for its varying levels of texture.

‘I just loved the different texture levels you offered and the different layers of flavors. The spicy and the smoky,’ he said.

“I think it’s a very smart dish.”

The grand finale of My Kitchen Rules will be broadcast on Channel Seven on Wednesday at 7.30pm