MKR 2022 finale: Brutal way runners-up Kate and Mary found out they lost

Runner-Up My Kitchen Rules Kate and Mary have revealed they had no idea they’d lost the match until the final aired Wednesday night.

The Queensland team was defeated by Sydney pair Janelle and Monzir, who beat them by just two points in the race to win $100,000.

The final result of the show was kept confidential with both teams filming the winners’ announcements, but only one was televised.

Radiation therapists Kate and Mary didn’t know the outcome until they watched the episode with the rest of Australia.

They hosted a viewing party with 100 of their “close and loved ones,” with Mary de . told courier post: ‘I think the audience was more disappointed than we were.’

Kate added: ‘There has to be a winner and someone has to come in second. Mary and I, on reflection, we’re pretty proud of what we’ve done.

“I looked around and we got a round of applause from our friends and family. You go out of your way and to see people clapping for cooking 100 plates of food it’s pretty awesome.

“I don’t think money is the most important thing in the end.”

The couple said the whole experience made them very “emotional.”

After a nail-biting cook-off in the kitchen, Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale of the 2022 season of My Kitchen Rules.

The young couple pocketed the $100,000 prize after serving four courses and 100 plates of food.

They scored 27 of the possible 30 points.

Rivals Kate and Mary scored 25 out of 30.

The judges of the final were Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge, who awarded Janelle and Monzir nines across the board.

The pair immediately started crying, with Manu saying he “loved their food all night long.”

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or where you come from, you can achieve anything you want. There’s no limit,’ Janelle said.

Kate and Mary were merciful to defeat after a hard night in the kitchen.

‘We are proud of what we have achieved. I think we did our best,” Kate said after Janelle and Monzir were announced as winners.