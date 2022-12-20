Very few of Leicester’s international stars can really enjoy the World Cup experience and they seemed to enjoy returning from the labyrinthine souks of the Middle East to the mind-blowing roundabouts of Milton Keynes.

It proved to be the softest test for Brendan Rodgers and his much-improved side as they returned to competitive action and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with goals scored by Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

James Maddison, who only won his World Cup selection battle to travel to Qatar with an injury and not perform for England, was absent again.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in Leicester’s 3-0 Carabao Cup victory against MK Dons

Ayoze Perez celebrates Leicester doubling their lead as they progressed to victory in the Carabao Cup

CORRESPONDING FACTS AND REVIEWS MK Down 352: Cum 5.5; Tucker 5 (Lawrence 46 mins, 5), O’Hora 5.5, Jules 6; Watson 6 (Holland 61, 5), Grant 6 (Barry 74, 5), McEachran 5 (Smith 61, 5), Devoy 5.5, Harvie 6; Eisa 6.5 (Dennis 79), Grigg 5. Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Robson, Oyegoke, Kemp. Manager:Bradley Johnson6 Leicester 4231: Department 6; Castagne 7.5 (Albrighton 79), Amartey 7, Faes 6.5, Thomas 7; Tielemans 7, Soumare 6; Praet 6, Perez 7.5 (Daka 67, 6), Barnes 8 (Awes 79); Vardy 7 (Iheanacho 67, 6). Subs not used: Iversen, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, McAteer. Goals: Tielemans 18, Perez 29, Vardy 50. Manager:Brendan Rodgers7 ref: Andre Marriner 6 Att: 15,495

But the three Belgians who left the King Power for Doha to endure the bitter end of the Roberto Martinez era, a glorious generation of talent descending into a bickering mess and an early exit all featured.

One of them, Tielemans, put the reins in their hands.

Harvey Barnes crossed from the left and goalkeeper Jamie Cumming saved a shot from Jamie Vardy, but Tielemans shot in the rebound.

Rodgers has revitalized Leicester since the early season turmoil, with five wins in six appearances going into the World Cup break and this was an eighth clean sheet in 10 games since the 6-2 defeat at Tottenham in mid-September, after which his job seemed in jeopardy.

In reality there was little threat all night from MK Dons, a team in poor form, languishing in the League One relegation zone and without a manager since the sacking of Liam Manning 10 days before this draw.

Long-serving defender Dean Lewington took provisional charge for Portsmouth’s victory on Saturday, but underwent hamstring surgery on Tuesday, so veteran midfielder Bradley Johnson took matters into his own hands on Tuesday night and left himself out.

The pivotal moment of the tie was the second goal, just before the half hour mark.

Don’s full-back Daniel Harvie pounced on poor ball contact from Wout Faes before the Leicester centre-back recovered to make a desperate take-off challenge.

Harvie was convinced it was a foul, and a foul would have meant a red card for going on aimlessly, but referee Andre Marriner ruled it was a fair challenge and within seconds the visitors were 2–0 up.

Jamie Vardy added a third for Leicester in the second half to make it a comfortable evening

Luke Thomas picked out Perez who grabbed the long pass with a superb first touch, dove inside Jack Tucker and shot past Cumming from an angle.

Vardy added the third early in the second half, a header from a Timothy Castagne cross.

There could easily have been more, but the visitors continued to full-time, and Rodgers will discover the opportunity for more silverware after this season’s transformation.