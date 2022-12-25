Mixed views on hospital Christmas clear-out

A mini bus arrives at Kingston Public Hospital on Friday to drop off an elderly woman in need of health care as a porter fixes a wheelchair before the senior citizen is allowed to sit. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

A number of Jamaicans were on Friday split on whether public hospitals should release non-critical patients during the Christmas period in order to free up bed space for life-threatening cases.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton on Thursday urged relatives of non-critical patients to make the necessary preparations for them at home so they can be released.

“Sometimes their loved ones complain [but], in the judgement of the clinicians, if that sickness is not life-threatening and there is a need to preserve a bed for anticipated emergency cases — which normally spike during this season — then the decision is always from the SMO [senior medical officer] and the CEO [chief executive officer] to release persons, and that is likely to happen this year again. So, one needs to prepare oneself for that if you have persons in hospital who could easily be treated at home, or guided remotely,” Tufton said at the ministry’s end-of-year press conference held at its headquarters in New Kingston.

He appealed to Jamaicans to desist from leaving relatives at hospitals to languish, aware that under the Public Health Act the authorities cannot remove them as hospitals are a place of safety.

“It’s been a recurring theme this time of year. We can’t put people out on the street, and we don’t put people out on the street — legally or morally. It would be a wrong thing to do,” said Dr Tufton.

At the same time he noted that people wishing to have a hassle-free festive season have been taking advantage of the hospital system “by dropping their relatives at the hospital door… that is not in keeping with the spirit of the season biblically, morally or otherwise,” Dr Tufton stated.

On Friday the Jamaica Observer visited Kingston Public Hospital to get reactions to the minister’s appeal.

One woman, who gave her name as Paulette, said some patients may die at home after being released, even though their medical condition isn’t life-threatening upon their release.

“As long as dem have somewhere to stay they can be released, but if dem nuh have nowhere to stay, where dem a go go? Dem a go go out deh go dead same way. Di Government need fi find the money and build an infirmary, especially for the elders,” she said.

Her father, Dudley, chimed in. “Some of them don’t even have food to eat — a di hospital dem a depend pon fi di food.”

One woman, who requested anonymity, was adamant that the Government needs to upgrade and equip public hospitals to eliminate the need to send people home.

“Let them stay here. Sometimes when they go home they have to come back because their situation gets worse. The Government needs to get more beds and bigger, better facilities. Government always have money, even when dem seh dem nuh have no money. Dem fi do better because this is the biggest public hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean,” she said.

Other people, however, had opposite views. They believe that in order to prevent excess deaths, those who are non-critical need to be considerate and move out of hospitals.

One woman who accompanied her relative who uses a wheelchair said it was disgraceful to be placing critical patients on the floor because there is no bed space.

“From dem have family weh can tek care of them, they can go. It can’t be that accident patients come in and you have nowhere to put them; you have to put them on the ground. If people can move around and help themselves, I agree to send them home. It’s another life you are trying to save enuh,” she argued.

“I would love to know that if I am out there and the car I am travelling in crashes and mi get a bruk foot or a bruk hand, di doctor should be able to look after me the right and proper way instead of me being on a stretcher for many days,” she added.

“You have a lot of trainee nurse out deh weh a look job; get one and put at the yard to help if you can’t stay there with them. They will look after them. It doesn’t make sense to occupy the space when you can save a life. Everyone helps one — that is how me see it,” the senior citizen said.

Another woman, who was at the hospital to visit her relative who has a critical illness, insisted that non-critical patients must go home for Christmas.

“Who nuh that sick supposed to go home and get dem medication. The people dem weh really sick bad haffi stay. Other people are going to come in weh very critical and dem nah go have no bed fi sleep pon,” she said.

Another elderly woman, who is an outpatient and was at the hospital for a follow-up check, agreed that priority should be given to emergency cases.

