Mitsubishi's new plug-in hybrid petrol electric Outlander targets petrol heads and climate conscious

Mitsubishi has released a brand new electric car that it hopes will appeal to both Australia’s petrol heads and the climate conscious.

But the car giant’s chief executive has warned that the nation needs to build the necessary infrastructure to charge the vehicles before everyone makes the switch, saying that if it was done too quickly it would be like ‘moving deck chairs on the Titanic ‘.

The new generation Outlander Plug-In Hybrid EV (PHEV) combines a battery-powered electric motor and an internal combustion engine, meaning drivers can choose to drive the car purely electrically or use the petrol engine.

By giving drivers the ‘best of both worlds’, Mitsubishi believes the car can cater to those open to the idea of ​​an electric vehicle (EV) but still wary of switching to an all-electric car.

Mitsubishi CEO Shaun Westcott told Daily Mail Australia there was still some work to be done to convince drivers, especially car fanatics, that the future was electric.

While Mitsubishi has been making electric cars since 2009, Australian drivers have only recently been willing to learn more or make the move to make the change, he added.

Sir. Westcott said the Outlander embodied ‘transitional technology’ that can stay in the hands of Australian drivers as the world moves towards an inevitable electric future.

He personally tested the car in the Simpson Desert and was impressed with how it performed.

Unconvinced four-wheel drive ‘petrol heads’ told Mr Westcott he ‘wouldn’t make it’ across the desert and questioned how he planned to charge the car.

The CEO joked that he had a ‘really long extension cord’ in the boot, but in the end he got the last laugh when he arrived at his destination in EV mode – driving in complete and utter silence.

Sir. Westcott said the majority of Mitsubishi customers who had bought one of their electric or hybrid cars had switched for good.

“When we do surveys of people who have bought our PHEVs in the past, more than 80 percent of them say my next vehicle will be electric,” he said.

“So people who have owned one of our PHEVs, we’ve informed them, we’ve exposed them, and they’ve experienced it.

‘They say, “Wow, this is great, this is the future, this is where I’m going”.’

For Mitsubishi, the switch to electric cars is inevitable, but the change is dependent on investment, cooperation from governments and a change in attitude from die-hard ‘petrolheads’ who are not yet interested in embracing the technology.

The spread of electric vehicles will require a significant investment in renewable energy, the construction of a national charging network and improvements to the national grid – currently powered mainly by fossil fuels.

Sir. Westcott said that changing too quickly would be like “moving deck chairs on the Titanic”.

“If you put everyone in an electric vehicle, all we’re doing is transferring the emissions from the tailpipe to the power plant until we fix the power plants and make the green energy,” he explained.

‘We’ve done modeling that shows our grid would collapse if you recharged every vehicle on the road. So we need extra capacity.

‘So they will have to build more capacity into the network, then we will have to build all charging stations throughout the country, which will take time and money.’

2022 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID FEATURES: Flexible charging options The right size of battery capacity means faster recharging 84km EV range – more than double the average Australian’s daily driving (36.4km) Prolonged driving without range or infrastructure security Ability to store and deliver energy Versatile AWD SUV with the option of five and two seats Seven different control functions

Sales of pure electric cars have more than tripled in the past three years, with 20,665 cars purchased in 2021.

However, electric cars only make up about two percent of the total car market in Australia.

Mitsubishi’s own market research shows that only 19 per cent of Australians would be prepared to take the plunge and buy a fully electric vehicle.

Customers remain hesitant to buy an electric car due to the high price, lack of battery infrastructure across Australia and persistent recharging anxiety.

This is where Mitsubishi believes it can bridge the gap – by producing an electric vehicle with a battery that works with an on-board generator to keep fuel consumption low.

While drivers have the option of using the gasoline engine, the Outlander PHEV prioritizes EV mode, which produces lower emissions, with Mitsubishi finding that 84 percent of customers used the car exclusively in pure EV mode.

The car battery can be charged using a standard powerpoint and can be set to a timer that charges when electricity prices drop in the early morning hours.

The Outlander 2022 has a maximum range of 84 km on its 20 kWh electric battery, with the option of being connected via a Type 2 or CHAdeMO cable to charge.

The CHAdeMO plug, otherwise known as a quick charge plug, can push a car’s battery up to 80 percent in under 40 minutes, while the Type 2 plug can charge from 0 to 100 percent within six and a half hours.

Sir. Westcott said the company’s target market was middle-class, climate-conscious Australians who need a car that can handle both metropolitan and rural environments.

“I work with Mitsubishi because we are an SUV and four-wheel drive company and because our focus is on lifestyle and adventure,” he said.

‘We believe we have the cars that allow people to live their dream, the Australian dream. The snowy mountains, the beach, the desert, the outback doesn’t matter.

‘You can be at the Opera on Friday night and the ski slopes on Saturday.’

Sir. Westcott said cars were no longer just used as something to get from A to B.

“We believe this car will help people make that transition (to electric vehicles), by exposing them, by giving them the experience,” he explained.

‘It’s not just a mobility thing, it’s something to get you to work. It is an eco-energy management system.’

As Australians struggle with rising petrol prices, more are considering switching to a fully electric vehicle, sales of which have tripled over the past three years.

In NSW, the Committee for Sydney – an urban policy think tank made up of business leaders and infrastructure experts – earlier this year unveiled a series of proposals to halve carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

It could mean that new petrol and diesel cars will be banned from being sold for the next five years if the radical plan is given the go-ahead.

The committee also wants to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in 2027 and gas appliances in 2030.

A blanket ban on petrol cars would follow in the footsteps of the ACT, which plans to phase out all emissions-producing vehicles by 2035.

The plan to ban the sale of petrol cars in NSW by 2027 is more ambitious than other countries, with Germany and the UK waiting until 2030 and California in the US banning them by 2035.

The Labor government recently pledged $250 million to boost the electric vehicle market, with plans to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 43 percent by 2030 passing through both houses of parliament in September.

This journalist was a guest at Mitsubishi.