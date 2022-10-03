Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a noted Russian polar scientist, has died while under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81.

Mitko died Monday in St. Petersburg of an undisclosed illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said Mitko had been discharged from the hospital a few days ago and could no longer walk.

Mitko, an acclaimed Arctic researcher and one of the country’s leading hydroacoustics experts, was accused of revealing sensitive data during an academic trip to China in 2018. He had denied the charges. Mitko has been under house arrest since his arrest in February 2020.

After retiring from the Russian Navy in 1994, after 30 years in the ranks, Mitko turned to science. He taught at several universities and was president of the Arctic Academy in Saint Petersburg, an association of scientists he founded and specialized in polar research.

In the past, Mitko suffered several heart attacks and other chronic illnesses. Pervyi Otdel said Mitko’s condition was exacerbated by stress and house arrest. It noted that Mitko was living with his wife, who was bedridden.

The group described Mitko as another victim of “the repressive system that persecuted him for a crime he did not commit”.

Mitko’s case was part of a series of spy probes that accused Russian scientists of leaking sensitive data. The charges against them have been criticized as baseless by their defenders and human rights organizations.

No funeral arrangements for Mitko were immediately announced.

