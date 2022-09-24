Mithali Raj: ‘Jhulan would spit fire even in the nets’

Jhulan Goswami’s commitment to the game was such that she would “spit fire” even while bowling in the nets, according to her long-time teammate and captain Mithali Raj.

After sharing the dressing room for almost two decades, Raj and Goswami saw the massive growth of women’s cricket in India, shared many memorable victories and some heartbreaking losses too.

“We’re the same age, so we have that comfort level and communication,” Raj said. “It was always very easy to reach out to her and talk to her. Someone who was always high on energy on the ground could be because she is a fast bowler.”

Although swing was not her greatest weapon, accuracy and use of the seam earned her a bagful of wickets as Goswami eventually became the leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

The competitive spirit of Goswami was very evident even in the nets, Raj recalled.

“In the nights I often asked her ‘why are you spitting fire, you are my teammate only na’. Then she said ‘getting out is the hardest’. She always had the competition, including domestic cricket where we often played against each other. I enjoyed that rivalry as well.”

Raj also recalled a game in domestic cricket that revealed Goswami’s softer side.

“We played in the semi-finals [Railways versus Bengal]. I didn’t wear my helmet during the domestic season. Jhulan aimed straight for my head and I left many of her bouncers behind.

“After a while she came up to me and said, ‘Why aren’t you wearing a helmet?’ I thought, ‘I didn’t have a helmet, how am I going to wear one?’ Those were the fun times.”

The former Indian captain said that even the opposition would give her due respect, especially when she was at her peak.

“What stood out was her accuracy. She wasn’t much of a swing bowler, she was more of a bowler who wanted to get the ball in and out. The cutters were her strength. At her peak she would hardly give loose balls .”

After pacers Rumeli Dhar and Amita Sharma retired, Goswami was the constant in India’s pace attack even though the team relied heavily on spin.

“She was a lone ranger from one end for a very long time. She would get support at times, but often she would be the only one trying to apply pressure. This is true even in recent times.”

Both Raj and Goswami started playing at a time when women’s cricket was a neglected sport before it finally came under the BCCI umbrella in 2006.

“We had a lot of fun early in our careers, although she was more on the receiving end of my pranks. As we got older and matured, we saw many of our teammates leave the game, and we were both left behind in a crowd New faces.

“Having her on the team helped because she was also the person who would talk to everyone and communicate. Whenever I needed an opinion, she would always give one.”

Raj also fondly remembers their partnerships in the middle.