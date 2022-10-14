Mitchell Starc spares Jos Buttler's blushes and refuses to do a 'Mankad' in T20 warm up

<!–

It might not feel quite right that an England-Australia contest should become a bastion of sportsmanship, but Mitchell Starc repeated Jos Buttler’s example on Friday when he decided not to perform another ‘Mankad’.

Just as the England captain refused to appeal against Matthew Wade’s apparent obstruction in Perth, Starc decided against running Buttler out and backed up early in what became a wet and cold dry-out of the third Twenty20 international.

Starc told Buttler he backed too far early on from his stunning unbeaten 65 off 41 balls, forcing the England skipper, who has been the victim of a ‘Mankad’ at the hands of India’s Ravi Ashwin, to ensure that he did not leave his grounds too soon.

Mitch Starc spared Jos Buttler’s blushes after deciding not to execute a ‘Mankad’ on Friday

It averted a controversial end to a series in which England would surely have completed their first multi-match series whitewash in Australia had Canberra not resembled Durham in April and the elements had the final say.

By then England had reached 112 for two in what became 12 overs, Ben Stokes showing some welcome fluency in his unbeaten 17 off 10 balls before Chris Woakes took wickets with the first two balls of the Australian reply and then a third in 11 balls as they reached 30 for three in what became a DRS target of 130. Rain returned with England well on top and seven more balls to be delivered to make up a score.

It was refreshing that neither Woakes nor Australian captain Aaron Finch showed any appetite afterwards for a repeat of the controversial scenes at the end of England’s women’s match against India at Lord’s when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean.

“In my eyes, this was the best way to do it,” Woakes said. ‘I personally wouldn’t run someone out like that, or Mankad them if you want to call it that, but I have no problem giving guys warnings.’

Buttler was outside his crease (L) but retired (R) after being warned by the bowler

Deepti Sharma sparked controversy by executing a Mankad during a match against England last month and the issue is likely to arise again during the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia

Sharma’s decision to field England player Charlie Dean at Lords was highly controversial

Finch agreed, saying: ‘I think if guys get a caution then it’s fair game afterwards, but I’m not a big fan of that type of dismissal personally.’

Neither the rain nor the bitter cold could spoil England’s satisfaction with a job well done here to win the series 2-0 and feel better about yesterday’s No result as they build up to next week’s World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth.

And not least among their reasons for satisfaction was the performance of Woakes, who finished with three for four in two overs of a 12-over match and might have just played himself into contention for a place in England’s first-choice World Cup XI.

“Tonight won’t have hurt my chances, but at the same time I think we’re in such a good place as a team that we could pretty much go with any of our 15,” said Woakes, who missed the entire summer with a knee. damage. “Hopefully I’ve done enough to get the nod.”