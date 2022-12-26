Mitchell Starc doubtful for Sydney Test with finger injury

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is in big doubt for the third Test against South Africa in Sydney after damaging his finger on the pitch on day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Starc dislocated the tip of the middle finger on his left hand, his bowling hand, while attempting to catch a long ball during the first day’s intermediate session.

Starc immediately left the field for treatment. He later returned to the field for the end of South Africa’s first innings after having a brief bowling into the nets at the back of the MCG, but was not required to bowl.

Australia team management confirmed on the second morning that Starc had been cleared to continue playing in the match and hit into the nets before the game. But the CA statement said his “condition will be reassessed after the match” and there were no details on the result of his scan overnight.

Australia have two spare fast bowlers with the team. Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris had a net bowl on the second morning at MCG. Morris had been called up ahead of the Adelaide Test against the West Indies as specific cover for Starc, who has been Australia’s most durable fast bowler, having played in the last 18 successive Tests since only being selected for one of five Tests in the Ashes of 2019.