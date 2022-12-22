Mitchell scores 36, leads Cavs past Giannis, Bucks 114-106

CLEVELAND (AP) — On their third try, the Cavaliers failed to collapse against the Bucks.

Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t let that happen again.

Mitchell scored 36 points and Cleveland finally put together a complete game against Milwaukee, withstanding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-high performance of 45 points in a 114-106 win Wednesday night.

Darius Garland added 23 points and Jarrett Allen had 19 for the fledgling Cavs, who lost their first two games against the top Eastern Conference team this season—losing both times in the third quarter and losing by 15 in Milwaukee.

Cleveland didn’t stumble this time in the third and held on in the fourth as Antetokounmpo brought back Milwaukee.

“You’re 20, 21 against a team like this, it’s hard to stop them,” said Mitchell. “They’re going to keep fighting. There’s no way they could just turn a team like this around, especially if they want to send a message to an Eastern Conference opponent.

“When you’re up against a team that’s been together for so long after the two games we had there to come here and protect the home pitch. That’s big.”

Mitchell has transformed the Cavs into a playoff team, and perhaps one capable of going deep into the postseason.

“The Cavs are very, very dangerous,” said Antetokounmpo. “They have great players and a great system. I don’t see any reason for them not to get into the playoffs and have a good run, but not against us.”

Mitchell scored 15 runs in the third as the Cavs opened up a 24-run lead. But Antetokounmpo wasn’t done yet and the Bucks went off to close in five on Pat Connaughton’s three-pointer with 2:21 left.

“I was just trying to be aggressive,” said Antetokounmpo, who missed his first three free throws but completed 11 of 16 from the line. “When I’m aggressive I know I can make the right game. I just tried to do everything to get the team going.”

But the Cavs held on thanks to Mitchell, who went 9-of-9 from the free throw line in the fourth inning as Cleveland shut down the Bucks, perhaps sending a message in the process. Mitchell made 15 of 16 free throws.

The Cavs improved the NBA’s best home record to 16-2, tying their start in the 2016 championship season. They also showed maturity by not committing the same mistakes they made in their first two matchups.

“We kept our balance,” said Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff. “They are a champion team. They’re not going to budge. They’re going to run. In the past we have not been able to sustain their runs. Tonight was a big step for us.”

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer is impressed with the Cavs’ growth.

“With the addition of Mitchell, everyone has the ultimate respect for those guys,” said Budenholzer. “They are not a surprise to anyone at this point, they have earned the respect of everyone in the league.”

Antetokounmpo scored 24 points in the second half and added 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks, who did not have injured All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

“Giannis was phenomenal tonight,” said Budenholzer. “He put the team on his back and had an aggressive attitude all game. If he saw a crack tonight, he broke it. But there are times when even he can’t get through five men.

“If we get 1-2 more shots, we might get over the hump.”

BANKS ARE OPEN

Mitchell made a 39-foot 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in the third quarter, but it was matched by Jrue Holiday, who kissed one off the glass from the same distance at the horn.

The two guards laughed at each other and playfully patted each other on the back.

“I couldn’t help but laugh,” said Mitchell, who said the basketball gods punished him for enjoying his job. “That’s what you get for celebrating too early.”

TIP INS

Bucks: Holiday finished with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists. … Milwaukee didn’t record its first assist until midway through the second quarter. … Middleton missed his third game in a row and a timetable for his return is unclear. The three-time All-Star is limited to seven games following off-season wrist surgery.

Cavaliers: Mobley is one of four players to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds, 2.5 assists and one block. Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis are the others. …F Lamar Stevens (knee) missed his third game in a row with pain.

NEXT ONE

Bucks: visit Brooklyn on Friday night.

Cavaliers: Host Toronto on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports