Mitchell Moses SKIPS the birth of his first child to play in NRL game

Mitchell Moses’ desire to end Parramatta’s 36-year wait for a premiership cannot be questioned after the Eels star missed the birth of his first child to play against the Cowboys.

The halfback’s partner Bri gave birth to a baby girl, but Moses made the big sacrifice to stay in Townsville for the game.

Fox League’s Yvonne Sampson said: “It’s a big decision for any player to make – to miss the birth of your first child or to play in the biggest game of your career.”

Cooper Cronk said it was ‘the most important day of Mitch’s life, he’s got football and family coming together in one day.

“Now there is the added pressure of having his first baby today. If he can’t do it today, he probably never will.”

More to follow.