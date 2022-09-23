WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Mitchell Moses SKIPS the birth of his first child to play in NRL game

Sports
By Merry

That’s dedication! Mitchell Moses SKIPPING the birth of his first child to play in Parramatta’s crucial preliminary final clash with North Queensland

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 12.00 on 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 12.00 on 23 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mitchell Moses’ desire to end Parramatta’s 36-year wait for a premiership cannot be questioned after the Eels star missed the birth of his first child to play against the Cowboys.

The halfback’s partner Bri gave birth to a baby girl, but Moses made the big sacrifice to stay in Townsville for the game.

Fox League’s Yvonne Sampson said: “It’s a big decision for any player to make – to miss the birth of your first child or to play in the biggest game of your career.”

Cooper Cronk said it was ‘the most important day of Mitch’s life, he’s got football and family coming together in one day.

“Now there is the added pressure of having his first baby today. If he can’t do it today, he probably never will.”

More to follow.

Mitchell Moses SKIPS the birth of his first child to

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Emma Raducanu cruises into semi-finals…

Merry

MP Tracey Crouch claims Prime Minister…

Merry

AFL accused of breaking its own rules…

Merry
1 of 4,710

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More