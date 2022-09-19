Mitchell Moses due to become a dad for the first time THIS WEEK ahead of preliminary final

Mitchell Moses will play the biggest game of his career on Friday night, but footy is not at the top of his agenda this week.

That’s because the Parramatta halfback is set to become a father with partner Bri Gardoni due to give birth to the couple’s first child sometime this week.

Moses has to juggle the demands of playing finals with the mix of excitement and nerves that come with becoming a parent for the first time.

In his case, that means a nervous wait in Sydney before the Eels fly out to Townsville on Thursday ahead of their clash with the Cowboys the following night.

“We play it as we go, we all have the journey and that,” the 28-year-old shared. CODE Sports.

‘[Bri is] good, she’s ready to go. It’s very exciting, it’s our first. I feel very good, very nervous but excited.’

The Eels remain on course to break the longest current premiership drought in the NRL – Parramatta last won the competition in 1986 – after beating Canberra 40-4 in the semi-final on Friday night.

Moses was at his mercurial best against the Raiders, scoring a try to go with a try assist, three tackle breaks and two line breaks. He also converted five of Parramatta’s seven tries as the Eels reached their first preliminary final since 2009.

It was an emphatic response from a player who has often been questioned for not leading his team over the line when it mattered most.

Until Friday night, the Eels had won just twice in nine finals games under Brad Arthur, but he stepped up to the plate as did his team.

“He was very good,” Arthur told reporters after the game.

‘There was talk that he couldn’t handle the pressure, but I think he showed that he can handle the pressure tonight.’

An already pivotal week from both a personal and professional standpoint took an even more emotional turn on Monday when Moses attended his grandmother’s funeral.

The Eels were expected to practice Monday, but Fox Sports reported Arthur chose to move the session on compassionate grounds to allow Moses to attend.

His grandmother, Barbara Elias, became a State of Origin sensation in 1992 when she jumped the fence at the old Sydney Football Stadium to wipe blood from the face or her son and New South Wales legend Benny Elias.

Eels coach Brad Arthur praised Moses for stepping up as it meant something to his team

Meanwhile, former NRL great Braith Anasta believes this year is the Eels’ best chance to win a premiership.

Parramatta will lose hooker Reed Mahoney and back rower Isaiah Papali’i to the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers respectively at the end of the season, with Marata Niukore set to head to the Warriors.

And Anasta suggested that the clock was ticking on the Eels’ premiership window.

The most important thing [about this season] are they [Parramatta] lose Mahoney and Papali’i next year.

The Eels aim to break a premiership drought that dates back to 1986

“So if they don’t win the competition this year, they won’t win it next year,” Anasta said on Fox League’s NRL 360 on Monday.

‘This is a small window, an opportunity they have to win a premiership.

‘They are in good form, they go and take on the Cowboys and if they win they can beat Penrith [who play the Rabbitohs in the other preliminary final] as they are the only team to beat them twice this season.