Mitchell Moses and partner Bri share sweet footage of their newborn daughter

NRL player Mitchell Moses and his partner Bri have welcomed their first child.

On Monday, the couple shared the first images and photos of their daughter, who is called Aspyn.

Bri wrote on Instagram: ‘ASPYN ELLE MOSES. 23.09.2022 – We can’t be in love with you anymore.’

NRL player Mitchell Moses and his partner Bri have welcomed their first child. Both pictured

The images showed the newborn in her crib, wearing a white bow and cuddling in a pink blanket.

Another image showed the proud father rocking his baby for the first time in the hospital.

The last photo showed the toddler wrapped in a white towel, apparently after taking a bath.

The athlete missed the birth of his first child on Friday who played for the Parramatta Eels to help the team aim for their first premiership in 36 years, eventually ending up on FaceTime ahead of the match to the birth.

Halfback Bri’s partner gave birth to a baby girl, but Moses made the huge sacrifice to stay in Townsville for the game.

The 28-year-old revealed after his side’s win that he had had a rough week, after letting his grandmother rest on Monday before the birth of his daughter on Friday.

“The whole week has been a roller coaster,” he said Channel nine.

“Last week I lost my grandmother. We laid her to rest on Monday, and then four hours ago I would welcome my first child via FaceTime. And now I’m playing a big final next week.”

He admitted that his partner was unimpressed by the decision.

“She was a little nasty at first when she was admitted and said it’s going to be like this,” he said.

“She was a little dirty. But she understood. She has supported me through everything. She’s seen how much work I’ve put in this year to be in the position we’re in.

“I have a family now—this is all for them.”

Fox League’s Yvonne Sampson said: “It is a huge decision for any player to miss the birth of your first child or to play in the biggest game of your career.”

Before the birth of his first child, Moses said he felt “nervous but excited” about the new arrival.

“We play it as we go, we have all the traveling and that,” he told CODE Sports.

‘[Bri is] good, she’s ready to go. It’s very exciting, it’s our first. I feel very good, very nervous but excited.’