Mitchell Marsh was injured and missed Big Bash due to more surgery.

2017: Sent home from an Indian tour with a long-term shoulder injury
2018: Underwent surgery for an ankle problem that had been bothering him for some time.
2019: Banned from Australia’s one-day side after spending two days in hospital with a stomach ailment.
2019: Hit in the groin area during training and required surgery, missing World Cup squad and losing his Cricket Australia contract.
2019: Excluded from the Test squad when he expressed his frustration over a dismissal in the Sheffield Shield by banging into the dressing room wall at the WACA Ground, suffering a broken hand.
2020: Joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but rolled his ankle during his first over of the tournament and was ruled out of the competition.
2022: Hospitalized in India after testing positive for COVID-19 while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
