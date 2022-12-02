Home Mitchell Marsh was injured and missed Big Bash due to more surgery.
Categories: SportsSports

Mitchell Marsh was injured and missed Big Bash due to more surgery.

2017: Sent home from an Indian tour with a long-term shoulder injury

2018: Underwent surgery for an ankle problem that had been bothering him for some time.

2019: Banned from Australia’s one-day side after spending two days in hospital with a stomach ailment.

Related Post
  1. Fulham vs Man Utd – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates

    Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Erik ten Hag's side travel to Craven Cottage looking for…

  2. Ref Watch | Did Cristiano Ronaldo or Tyrone Mings deserve a red card?

    Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher…

  3. Marseille ultras cause wild scenes outside the Stade Velodrome

    Marseille's ultras set off wild scenes outside the Stade Velodrome - despite being banned from…

2019: Hit in the groin area during training and required surgery, missing World Cup squad and losing his Cricket Australia contract.

2019: Excluded from the Test squad when he expressed his frustration over a dismissal in the Sheffield Shield by banging into the dressing room wall at the WACA Ground, suffering a broken hand.

2020: Joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but rolled his ankle during his first over of the tournament and was ruled out of the competition.

2022: Hospitalized in India after testing positive for COVID-19 while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: BashBiginjurymarshMitchellplaguedsurgery
7 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

5 mins ago

Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

7 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

16 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

17 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

18 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

26 mins ago