Mitchell Marsh coy on captaincy ambitions, all eyes on T20 World Cup

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is not yet ready to throw in his hat for the ODI captain, saying his full focus is on helping Australia retain the T20 World Cup crown.

Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket last week after his horror streak, but he will stay on as skipper for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts next month.

Test skipper Pat Cummins could take over the ODI captaincy, but David Warner also has a chance of being pushed into the job if his lifelong leadership ban is overturned by Cricket Australia. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey and Marsh are among the other names whistled.

Marsh has considerable captaincy experience with Western Australia, but he played a straight bat when asked about the prospect of taking the helm as ODI skipper.

“I have to be very careful what I say here, you know I don’t like headlines,” Marsh said with a smile. “I think there will be talks along the way. But this World Cup is so important for us as a team and for me personally it’s everything I’ve worked for over the years.

“Cricket Australia has some time to make that [captaincy] call in the coming months, and we’ll see where it lands.”

Marsh was full of praise for Finch, who averaged 38.89 during his brilliant 146-game ODI career.

“He will be sorely missed in our locker rooms for years to come,” said Marsh. “[He scored] 17 one day international hundreds and I really hope he becomes one of the greats of Australian cricket when it comes to white ball cricket. Just a ripping guy and a great captain.”

Mitchell Starc (knee pain), Marcus Stoinis (lateral sprain) and Marsh (ankle) were all banned from next week’s T20 series in India.

Marsh is confident his ankle injury will heal in time so he can compete in the T20 home games against the West Indies, England and India ahead of the World Cup.

“The ankle is going pretty well,” Marsh said after Western Australia’s start to the season on Thursday. “It’s on the small side of the [scale] but with the World Cup approaching, this is really the only chance to get it right.