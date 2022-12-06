Mitch McConnell snubbed by fallen officer’s family at Capitol riot Gold Medal ceremony

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to have been turned down Tuesday at the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Members of the Capitol Police and the DC Metropolitan Police Department gathered in the Capitol rotunda to honor law enforcement officers who fended off a mob of Donald Trump supporters who wanted the 2020 election overturned.

On behalf of the police, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger and DC Police Chief Robert Contee III, as well as members of the family of fallen Officer Brian Sicknick, stood up to receive the award.

Sicknick suffered multiple strokes and died a day after defending the US Capitol complex.

When it came time to present the medal, Sicknick’s parents and brother Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, greeted him warmly, his mother even planting a kiss on the New York Democrat’s cheek.

McConnell, standing next to Schumer, seemed to extend his hand – which was ignored by all of Sicknick’s relatives.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, seated to McConnell’s right, held his hands tightly around the medal box he was holding. The officer’s family didn’t seem to try to shake his hand either.

Anti Trump GOP Rep. Liz Cheney ignored DailyMail.com’s shouted request to respond to the disapproval.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and (off-camera) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy lined up for the Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police

McConnell reached out to shake hands with the honorees, but none of the six people on stage appear to have shaken hands with him or McCarthy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presided over the solemn hour-long event Tuesday morning

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who sat in the front rows, said he didn’t see it.

Sicknick’s mother Gladys called McConnell “two-faced” in comments to CNN after the event for not condemning his party’s attempts to change the January 6 story.

“I’m just tired of them standing there saying how great the Capitol Police Department is,” she said. “And then they turn around and… go to Mar-a-Lago and kiss [Trump’s] call and come back and stand here and sit with it — it just hurts.”

Sicknick’s brother told NBC and a bunch of reporters that McConnell and McCarthy represent the GOP’s failure to condemn the riot — and held them accountable for Republicans continuing to play down the uprising.

“It takes away everything my brother has done. It takes away the heroism my brother has shown,” he said.

It was most apparent when members of fallen cop Brian Sicknick’s family refused to take McConnell’s open palm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officiated at the ceremony, her last major event as the longtime leader of the House Democrats.

“United in grief and gratitude, today we award them the Congressional Gold Medal: etching their heroism into our history forever,” Pelosi said during her remarks.

“With this we thank those heroes for their service and sacrifice – especially more than 140 members of our protection, left with permanent scars and many more suffering indelible trauma.”

She didn’t mince words when describing the extent of the destruction that day.

“On January 6, we all witnessed the joyful desecration of our Temple of Democracy and a violent uprising against our Republic,” Pelosi said.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they erect barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington DC on Jan. 6

McCarthy, who also spoke, thanked the Capitol and DC police, but kept his speech focused on the broad theme of honoring law enforcement in general.

It’s a remarkable choice considering one of his biggest supporters of the Speakership, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, has claimed that those arrested for storming the Capitol that day are “political prisoners.”

“Today we pay tribute to their service and sacrifice on January 6. These brave men and women in uniform stood strong in the line of duty to our country — for which we are eternally grateful,” McCarthy said.

The Capitol Police and DC Police are valued members of this community – but they are also members of another community. The law enforcement community, the law enforcement brotherhood.”

He continued, “To all the law enforcement officers who keep this country safe, thank you. Wearing the badge means putting yourself in danger to protect others.’