Mitch McConnell sides with Pelosi in Senate speech and says she has ‘every right’ to visit Taiwan

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has supported Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan and has criticized President Joe Biden and his team for expressing opposition to the visit amid tensions with China.

“I think she has every right to go, and it has been inappropriate and counterproductive that President Biden and his associates have publicly tried to deter her,” McConnell said Tuesday.

While the Biden administration did not explicitly urge Pelosi to call off the visit, Biden said it was not a “good idea” as his team wants to reassure Beijing that the trip would not change US policy on Taiwan. .

After landing, McConnell praised the trip while warning of China’s aggression against Taiwan and the need to protect democracy.

‘To belong [Biden]…complaining that Speaker Pelosi’s itinerary is provocative is completely absurd,” McConnel added.

