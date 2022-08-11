Mitch Eynaud from Married At First Sight tries to train his ‘gag reflex’ with a raw egg

<!–

He found fame on Married at First Sight as this season’s heartthrob.

But Mitch Eynaud attracted attention on Wednesday for a different reason when he tried to swallow a raw egg.

In the images posted to Instagram, the financial whiz kid, who recently launched his own Only Fans page, said: “I’ve been making a mess lately because I can’t skull an egg.

“So nothing goes here,” he added before breaking a raw egg into a glass and swallowing it. It wasn’t long before it became clear that things weren’t going to go according to plan.

Mitch quickly spat it back out as he audibly gagged in front of his 155,000 followers.

“Can’t train a gag reflex,” he captioned the image.

Many of his fellow MAFS colleagues were quick to respond to the post, with Jackson Lonie saying, “You’re screwing me up.”

Meanwhile, Tamara Djordjevic added that his attempt was “p*** weak,” while another fan joked, “You put a wig on it.”

It comes as the 27-year-old’s hearts beat faster with a shirtless selfie that showed off his toned abs alongside the caption “we on” and a lipstick smudged emoji.

Mitch Eynaud recently took to Instagram to announce his OnlyFans account to his followers

Mitch added a link to his OnlyFans page where fans were greeted with even more sexy shots.

The banner photo showed Mitch sprawled on his back in a small Calvin Klein underwear.

Mitch was paired up with Melbourne esthetician Ella Ding on Married At First Sight.

The banner photo showed Mitch stretched out on his back in a small Calvin Klein underwear