Mistletoe produces a ‘sticky’ thread that can close wounds for DAYS

Although mistletoe may be associated with holiday kisses, the Celtic druids believed the plant had life-saving powers – and scientists have confirmed this theory more than 2,000 years later.

Research at McGill University and the Max Planck Institute has found that the sticky thread produced by mistletoe berries, known as viscin, is strong enough to seal wounds.

Wetting the viscin fibers turned them into thin films which, when dried, turned into stiff and transparent free-standing films that adhere to surfaces.

Nils Horbelt, the study’s first author, said he wore the glue on his skin for three days and found it flexible enough to move without breaking.

Each mistletoe berry produces about six feet of sticky thread, which allows the seeds of this parasitic plant to attach to and infect host plants.

The ancient Greeks and Romans used the berries for a variety of uses, such as catching birds and ointment for skin ulcers.

Mistletoe was also revered as sacred by the Celtic druids.

Thousands of years later, scientists have thoroughly explored the glue’s possible medical or technical uses.

To test the glue, the team made cuts in the (non-living) pig skin with a razor blade, creating several small cuts.

The incisions were sealed by spreading the viscin-based glue, which the team then allowed to dry.

Researchers found that the “silky, shiny” caulk stayed in place and the cuts stayed close, while cuts not covered with viscin opened easily.

And on living human skin, the viscin seal remained firmly attached for at least three days.

“The kit remained flexible, allowed free movement when performing everyday tasks and even withstood a short rinse with water,” the team shared in the study published in PNAS Nexus.

“To remove the tissue seal, friction can be used by simply rubbing the sealed area.”

The researchers’ next goals are to better understand the chemistry behind this swellable, extremely sticky material so they can replicate the process.

And while the plant and its berries are poisonous when consumed, they are not poisonous when applied to the skin.

Matthew Harrington, a senior author of the paper, said in a statement: ‘The fact that viscin can attach to wood as well as skin or feathers may have evolutionary relevance.

‘But it is more difficult to explain adaptively the adhesion to various synthetic surfaces, such as plastics, glass and metal alloys.

“So maybe viscin just represents very versatile adhesion chemistry, which is what makes it so interesting to explore what’s going on chemically.”

As scientists work to manufacture viscin into a commercial glue, people around the world are hanging mistletoe in their doorways to celebrate Christmas.

Mistletoe was first used by the druids over 2000 years ago. This group believed it had life-saving abilities

The druids were the first to use the plant as a sacred symbol in the first century, but the idea quickly spread to other civilizations.

Mistletoe was a sign of love and peace in Norwegian culture.

According to legend, Odin’s son Baldur died and was resurrected by the mistletoe.

Mistletoe’s link to fertility and vitality continued through the Middle Ages and made its way into Christmas by the 18th century.

It remains a mystery how it went from a sacred plant to a holiday decoration.

