Missouri ‘womb-raider’ suspect denies murdering a 31-week-old Arkansas woman to steal her child

A Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman who was 31 weeks pregnant in an attempt to steal the baby.

Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death on Friday in the murder of Ashley Bush, 33, who was found near Waterman’s home on Nov. 3.

According to court documents, Waterman and her husband Jamie, also 42, abducted Bush “for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush’s child as the defendant’s child.”

Benton County officials said Waterman lured Bush by using “Lucy” as a pseudonym and posting a fake job interview.

Authorities said the pregnant Bush was looking for a job from home at the time.

“Lucy” met Bush Oct. 28 at an Arkansas library and offered to put her in touch with someone who could get her a job, according to an affidavit.

They made plans to meet again at a convenience store on October 31, with Bush thinking she would go with “Lucy” to meet the alleged boss, about 13 miles from the store and 25 miles from where the Watermans live in Missouri.

Bush was dropped off at the store by her fiancé, Joshua Willis, who watched her leave with the woman he had seen Bush meet in the library.

She texted Willis around 3 p.m. to say she was on her way to the convenience store, but as the truck Willis saw Bush get into it drove past the store, onto a local highway heading north.

Willis recognized the truck and that “Lucy,” aka Amber Waterman, was driving.

Suspicious, Willis kept trying to contact his fiancee, going to voicemail. He reported her missing at 6:30 p.m

She was found dead two days later from an apparent gunshot wound. The unborn child, whom Bush had named Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found in a separate location.

The Watermans also charged with transporting Bush across state lines from Arkansas to Missouri.

Social media users discovered that Waterman posted ultrasound photos to her Facebook account, which appeared to indicate she was pregnant in the months leading up to the murder.

In addition to the charges against Amber Waterman, husband Jamie has been charged with complicity. He also pleaded not guilty.

Waterman waived a formal reading of the charges against her and entered her not guilty plea in federal court on Friday.

The district’s U.S. Attorney said Amber Waterman could face the death penalty if found guilty.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, and the federal trial begins Dec. 14.

Officials have suggested that the Watermans are likely to face overlapping charges in multiple states, given the nature of their offenses.