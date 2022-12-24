Missouri woman is charged with two counts of murder for tracking down and shooting down a stolen SUV by carjackers

A Missouri woman has been charged with shooting to death two men she believed were the thugs who stole her SUV after she tracked down the car.

Damesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action for killing Joseph Farrar, 49, and Darius Jackson, 19, in Wednesday night’s shooting at the St. Louis Speedie Gas station.

Police found both men dead with gunshot wounds to the torso around 10:30 p.m. when they arrived at the gas station at North Broadway and Riverview. Farrar was found next to the gas pump and Jackson next to the car.

Officials said a third victim, an unidentified man, who was shot in the head during the shooting survived. His condition remains unknown.

It is unclear whether any or all of the three men shot were involved in the carjacking. The St. Louis Dispatch reported.

Surveillance footage shows Coleman approaching a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station, accompanied by a man who was also armed.

Police say Coleman was seen opening the vehicle’s car door before she began firing.

Coleman, who reportedly has no prior criminal history and is from the Spanish Lake District of St. Louis County, told detectives she went to the gas station to retrieve her stolen vehicle.

Michelle Jackson, Farrar’s youngest sibling, was distraught after hearing news of her brother’s death, claiming he was an innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet.

“Someone else’s mess killed my brother,” Jackson, the youngest of Farrar’s four siblings, said, the news outlet reported.

Jackson said Farrar was at the gas station to buy medicine for his 11-year-old son who had come down with the flu.

She said her brother didn’t have an easy life. He had been on the streets, battling addiction and been in and out of jail, getting out of jail in October 2021.

He also had two sons – Justin Farrar, 26, and 11-year-old Joseph Farrar Jr.

Jackson told 5 on Your Side that despite feeling like he was letting his family down, his siblings said they could never stay mad at him.

“He would just make you laugh,” Jackson said.

Joseph Farrar (pictured wearing Adidas shirt), 49, was one of the victims of Wednesday's blackout.

Damesha Coleman’s Hyundai at the Speedie gas station in St. Louis

She also said she was not angry with Coleman, but said “she would have contacted the authorities.”

“I will be more angry with the guys who stole her car to put her in this situation because we are all one decision away from something like that, making the wrong choice.

“Because when things happen, we don’t always think, it’s just a reaction,” she said.

This year saw a spike in the number of stolen Kias and Hyundais, in part due to a TikTok trend showing how easy they are to take.

The TikTok video shows how a USB cable can be used to power up the car and the car manufacturers have been hit with a class action lawsuit.