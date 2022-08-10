Missouri man accuses water park of racism after it abruptly canceled large birthday party for son

A father has accused a Kansas City water park of racism after it abruptly called off his son’s birthday party when 500 people reportedly arrived and staff felt “uncomfortable”.

Chris Evans said he signed a $2,000 contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility at Lee’s Summit to host 250 people for his 17-year-old son’s birthday party on Saturday, but officials said a crowd twice as large appeared. .

At a news conference on Tuesday, Evans said his family was told “this event does not represent Lee’s Summit Waves” and that his reservation had been canceled because a park official was “uncomfortable.”

A video of the heated argument with the Evans family and a park worker shows the family begging for an answer, as the officer does not give a clear answer as she is flanked by police officers.

“If this were a large group of whites, there wouldn’t be a problem,” a relative told the employee, who shook his head no as the park denies the allegations.

Evans says, “I know you don’t know us, I just want to know why you don’t feel comfortable with us.”

Chris Evans claimed his family was discriminated against because of their race when the Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, canceled his son’s birthday party

Chris Evans and his wife (left) confronted a Park employee (right) on Saturday about the cancellation. Evans signed a $2,000 contract to accommodate 250 people, but officials said it had not prepared properly and was uncomfortable with an alleged crowd of 500 people

Park officials claimed a crowd twice the size of what had been agreed came to the birthday party and accused the family of promoting the event on social media

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said in a statement released Tuesday it apologized to the Evans family over miscommunication and missed lawsuits that led to the cancellation.

The statement said the investigation revealed that the department had failed to arrange additional security for the party, which Evans paid as part of his contract.

Parks officials said the family also promoted the event on social media, despite the contract stating it would not happen.

Park department officials said up to 500 people showed up in the parking lot for the party, with the park having a capacity limit of 600.

But Evans claimed the event was canceled before the teens arrived and there was “never anything close to 500 kids in the parking lot.”

“My kids were devastated that the party was cancelled,” he said. “They are good kids who get good grades, have a bright future and don’t deserve to be treated like that. And that applies to all the children in the park that day.’

“It appears to have been canceled simply because park staff were uncomfortable with a group of black teens throwing a pool party to enjoy at the end of summer,” Evans said at Tuesday’s conference.

Officials said they were concerned about the event after other parents called with questions about party details and safety concerns due to its size.

After several failed attempts to reach the Evans before their arrival, the department decided to cancel the party, the statement said.

“Safety regarding the expected size of the crowd and the potential impact it could have on partygoers and staff was the sole reason for the cancellation,” the statement said.

Evans said the party was for his son, Isaiah, 17, (left) who hosted the party with his brother, Noah (right). The two had saved up money to have the party with friends

An investigation by Parks and Rec officials found that the park had not arranged additional security for the event, which Evans had paid for. Officials apologized to the family

Pictured: Several teens wait outside the Summit Waves Aquatic Facility

The employee who argued with the parents repeatedly apologized for the incident and refuted claims of racism. The city’s mayor said another employee posted “disturbing” comments on social media about the incident, leading to an apology from the family

Lee’s Summit Mayor William Baird on Tuesday criticized the department’s handling of the incident and denounced “terrible” statements made by a park employee on social media after the incident.

“We must consciously embrace a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, and we must constantly denounce any urge or impulse to exclude,” he said.

The parks department’s statement on Tuesday said the administrator apologized to the Evans family for “the inappropriate and insensitive language” used by the staff and said appropriate action would be taken.

The department said it would review its hiring processes, including communications, and improve training to align with the city’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

“A sincere apology is owed to the Evans family and our Lee’s Summit community,” Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation said in a statement. “LSPR strives to be a respectful and inclusive organization where all members of our community feel welcome and valued.

“Inappropriate language, social media posts and behavior are not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The incident comes amid backlash against Sesame Street and Chuck E. Cheese theme park, where black parents claimed their children were snubbed by costumed mascots because of their race.

As Cheese approaches, ecstasy sets in. But the mouse leaves the two-year-old hanging and walks away

A video, widely shared on social media, shows two other black girls from New York being apparently snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the Sesame Street theme park in Langhorne, outside of Philadelphia.

Earlier this week, Naney D. Muhammad told: TMZ she was unimpressed by an apology she had received from the Chuck E. Cheese company that she planned to litigate to find a solution against a chain in Wayne, New Jersey.

It showed Cheese giving a hefty helping of high fives to a stage full of white kids, before seemingly completely ignoring the exuberant and cheering black two-year-old at his feet.

“My 2-year-old was racially discriminated against,” Muhammed captioned the video, “as you can see, he gives all yt kids hi-5s and purposefully ignored my black baby.”

The latest lawsuit announcement comes after the family of the two girls who were seemingly snubbed by a character on a Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, revealed they were suing the park for $25 million.

“Just looking at her face makes me cry every time I see it,” the girls’ father, Quinton Burns, said at a press conference announcing the suit.

In that video, the two black girls from New York were passed by the character Rosita, who had just transitioned from interacting with some white kids.

Sesame Place apologized in a statement for that incident, explaining that the actor in the costume simply couldn’t see the girls because of the actor’s limited field of view.